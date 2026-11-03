Toronto Raptors Rise in East With Elite Defense and Barnes Leadership

The Toronto Raptors leverage championship-caliber defense and Scottie Barnes' all-around stats to build a strong start despite Kawhi Leonard's injury absence.

The Toronto Raptors have established themselves as a formidable Eastern Conference contender through the first seven games of the 2026-27 NBA campaign. Led by star forward Scottie Barnes and head coach Darko Rajakovic, the squad has navigated significant roster challenges, including the injury to veteran Kawhi Leonard, to produce a competitive early-season record.

Despite the absence of their most dynamic scorer, the Raptors have compiled a 3-1 start followed by a two-game skid, demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity. The team has relied on a defensive identity and the emergence of key role players to maintain their standing in the conference standings.

Also read Raptors vs Clippers: Scottie Barnes and Defense Key to Success

Elite Defensive Performance

The Toronto Raptors defense ranks as one of the premier units in the NBA, carrying forward the momentum from last season where they finished as the No. 5 defense in basketball. Through the initial seven-game sample size, the team has improved this metric, now sitting seventh in defensive rating with a score of 108.5.

Toronto has also become a nuisance for opposing offenses, ranking second in the league in steals per game with an average of 11.7. This aggressive style of play has forced teams to commit a league-high 20.9 turnovers per night, effectively neutralizing many scoring threats before they can establish a rhythm.

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Barnes Carries Offensive Load

With Kawhi Leonard sidelined for several weeks due to swelling in his knee, Scottie Barnes has shouldered the primary offensive responsibility for the franchise. The two-time All-Star currently ranks 13th in the NBA in scoring, averaging 24.4 points per game.

Barnes is delivering a historically balanced statistical line, standing as the lone player in the NBA to average at least 24.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. His impact extends beyond scoring, as he has recorded a career-high 2.1 steals per game, ranking seventh among all players.

RJ Barrett Emerges

Forward RJ Barrett has significantly elevated his production during Leonard's absence, serving as a critical secondary scoring option for the Toronto Raptors. Through the team's first seven games, Barrett has eclipsed the 20-point mark in six contests, establishing himself as a consistent offensive threat.

In the most recent two games in November, Barrett has further increased his output, averaging 24.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. He is shooting efficiently from both the field at 51.4 percent and from three-point range at 40.0 percent, providing the lineup with reliable secondary scoring.

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Offensive Inconsistencies

Despite the high-scoring games, the Raptors face challenges on the perimeter, ranking 27th in the league in three-point shooting with a 31.5 percent success rate. The team has leaned heavily on second-chance opportunities, leading the NBA in offensive rebounds per game and ranking second in second-chance scoring.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic must address the perimeter shooting inconsistencies to ensure a deep playoff run. While players like Jamison Battle and Ja'Kobe Walter have provided some solid marks from deep, the overall volume and efficiency remain concerns for a team aiming for championship contention.