Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner shows rim protection and shooting range, keeping him relevant for Toronto Raptors as they evaluate center options before the trade deadline.

The Toronto Raptors are reconsidering their interest in Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner following a standout performance that highlighted his value as a potential trade target. While the team recently suffered a loss, the display offered a tangible glimpse of what Turner brings to a high-level roster, contrasting sharply with earlier struggles against the same opponent. This game serves as a critical data point for Toronto management as they evaluate whether to pursue the veteran big man at the upcoming trade deadline.

Turnders Consistent Upside For Toronto Needs

Turner delivered one of his best games of the season, proving he can still dominate on both ends of the floor for a contender. The performance stands in stark contrast to his outing on November 6, when he went 0-for-7 from the field and scored zero points in a 121-106 loss to the Raptors. Toronto has now witnessed the full spectrum of Turner's capabilities, from his lowest statistical output to his peak defensive and offensive form.

Also read Tyler Herro and Myles Turner have big nights as Bucks win their second game against the Raptors

The organization must now determine which version of the 32-year-old center is the reality they can rely on for a playoff run. If the current form represents his baseline, Turner fits the specific profile the Raptors seek in a starting center. However, if this performance is an anomaly, the resources required to acquire him may not justify the risk for a franchise aiming for championship status.

Anthony Davis Role Fit Concerns Persist

While Turner remains a viable option, the Raptors are also monitoring Washington Wizards big man Anthony Davis, who appears on the radar of several contending teams. The primary hurdle with Davis is his stated preference to play power forward, a position that clashes with Toronto's current roster construction and strategic needs. Acquiring Davis would require him to shift to a center role, which he has resisted in the past.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several factors complicate a potential Davis acquisition for Toronto. The front office already has significant depth at the four-spot, including Scottie Barnes, Collin Murray-Boyles, rookie Allen Graves, and Jameson Battle. Furthermore, Davis shoots the three-point shot at a rate that does not meet the standards required for a power forward on a team that already struggles with long-range efficiency. His desire to stay at power forward makes a move to Toronto logistically difficult.

Roster Depth Limits Davis Flexibility

Even if the Wizards were willing to trade Davis, Toronto's existing lineup structure offers little flexibility to accommodate his preferred role. Scottie Barnes is entrenched as a primary wing and potential forward, while the emergence of Collin Murray-Boyles and Allen Graves provides young, high-upside depth. Adding Davis would create a surplus at the power forward position, forcing the coaching staff to navigate complex minutes distribution issues.

Replacing Jakob Poeltl in the starting five presents another significant challenge. Poeltl has shown improvement on both sides of the floor recently, but the team is looking for a different skill set. Davis does not offer the spacing necessary to stretch the floor against elite defenses, a deficiency that would be exposed on a team already lacking reliable three-point shooting. This mismatch limits his utility as a solution to Toronto's frontcourt problems.

Turner Financial And Roster Fit Advantages

Turner emerges as a more practical target due to his contract structure and skill alignment with Toronto's needs. He is earning $26.5 million this season, with $27.8 million on the books for next year, and holds a player option for $29.1 million in the 2028-29 season. These figures are manageable for the Raptors, especially when compared to the financial commitment already made to Kawhi Leonard.

The Raptors recently signed Leonard to a two-year, $115 million extension, despite him playing only two games this season. Taking on a massive new contract for a player like Davis, who might demand an extension or resist his role, poses a significant financial risk. Turner's existing deal provides stability and does not carry the same baggage as a pending extension request from a star player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shooting And Defensive Metrics Improve

Turner's recent statistical improvements further solidify his case as a trade target. He currently ranks second in the league with 2.3 blocks per game, providing the elite rim protection Toronto desperately lacks. This defensive anchor allows the rest of the roster to play more aggressively, knowing the paint is covered by one of the league's best shot-blockers.

His perimeter shooting has also stabilized, addressing a key area of concern for the team. In October, Turner shot just 19.2 percent from three-point range on 4.3 attempts per game. However, in November, his accuracy climbed to 38.8 percent on 4.8 attempts. This progression demonstrates his ability to space the floor effectively, a crucial trait for a center in the modern NBA.

Deadline Strategy Favors Proven Veterans

The combination of defensive excellence, improved shooting, and a reasonable contract makes Turner a compelling option for Toronto. The Raptors are seeking a starting center who can propel them to championship contention, and Turner offers a proven track record of doing exactly that. His performance against Milwaukee serves as a reminder that he remains a high-quality player capable of impacting games immediately.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Raptors will likely continue to monitor the market for big men. While Anthony Davis may be the flashier name, the logistical and financial hurdles make him a risky pursuit. Turner's fit is clearer, his contract is secure, and his recent form suggests he can deliver the immediate impact Toronto needs to improve their playoff positioning.