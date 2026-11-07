Toronto Raptors Defeat Milwaukee Bucks 121-107 Despite Rookie Standout

Toronto Raptors beat Milwaukee Bucks 121-107 on November 6, 2026. Brayden Burries recorded a double-double, but Milwaukee collapsed offensively in the second half to lose.

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks with a final score of 121-107 on November 6, 2026, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The victory occurred despite the absence of Toronto Raptors stars Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Barnes, who were both sidelined for the contest. Milwaukee entered the game with high expectations to capitalize on the Raptors' depleted roster, particularly after a strong first-half performance by their own roster.

Rookie Brayden Burries Achieves First Career Double-Double

Guard Brayden Burries delivered the performance of his young career, finishing with 21 points, six assists, and 11 rebounds. He shot 8-for-14 from the field, achieving a 57.1% efficiency rate that anchored the Milwaukee offense. This statistical line marked his first career double-double and solidified his growing role in the starting lineup since his insertion against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Also read Milwaukee Bucks Fourth Quarter Struggles Continue With Loss To Boston Celtics

Burries dominated the early stages of the contest, particularly on the boards. He recorded seven rebounds in the first half alone, with four of those being offensive rebounds. His scoring output in the opening 24 minutes was equally impressive, as he scored 15 of his total 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting. This 63.6% first-half accuracy highlighted his effectiveness in the paint and on the glass against the Toronto defense.

Tyler Herro Balances Scoring Struggles With Playmaking Duties

For the third consecutive game, Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro struggled to find his shooting rhythm in the opening period. He failed to score any points in the first quarter of the match against Toronto, continuing a recent trend of slow starts. Despite the scoring drought, Herro contributed significantly as a distributor, dishing out seven assists during the first half to keep the Milwaukee offense moving.

Advertisement

Herro improved substantially in the second half, scoring 17 points to finish the game with a total of 23 points. He also added five rebounds and 10 assists, though his shooting efficiency dropped to 7-for-16 from the field. His three-point shooting was particularly cold, as he converted only 1-for-5 from beyond the arc. This performance contrasts with his season averages of 22.3 points per game on 46% shooting and 42.6% from three-point range through eight games.

Milwaukee Bucks Second-Half Collapse Costs Game Against Raptors

The Milwaukee Bucks led by as many as 14 points during the first half and controlled possession for 67% of the total game time. However, the team's defensive intensity and offensive execution vanished completely in the second half. They committed 28 fouls and 20 turnovers for the entire game, with the second half accounting for 12 fouls and nine turnovers. These errors directly contributed to their inability to maintain the lead despite the early advantage.

The shooting disparity between the halves was stark and decisive. While the Bucks had solid efficiency earlier, they shot just 13-for-37 from the field and 6-for-23 from three-point range in the second half. In contrast, the Toronto Raptors capitalized on Milwaukee's mistakes, shooting 27-for-50 from the field and 4-for-11 from three-point range during the same period. The Raptors' 54% field goal percentage in the second half overwhelmed the Bucks' undisciplined defense and led to the decisive 14-point margin of victory.