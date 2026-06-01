Toronto Maple Leafs' Max Domi Experiences Post-Surgery Complications

The Toronto Maple Leafs' forward Max Domi is facing an uncertain future after experiencing major post-surgery complications following a procedure on his back. The 31-year-old Domi has two seasons left on his current contract with Toronto and had a decent season last year, scoring 12 goals and providing 24 assists in 80 games.

Max Domi , the Toronto Maple Leafs ' forward, reportedly experienced major post-surgery complications after undergoing a procedure on his back at the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 31-year-old Domi could not walk in the days following surgery, which raised significant concerns about his status for the upcoming season. Furthermore, it has been revealed that Domi chose his own surgeon for the operation, rather than the one recommended by the Maple Leafs. This decision has added to the uncertainty surrounding Domi's future with the team.

Domi has two seasons left on his current contract with Toronto and had a decent season last year, scoring 12 goals and providing 24 assists in 80 games. The Maple Leafs are facing an uncertain offseason, having failed to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The team's new general manager, Brad Treliving, has acknowledged that the franchise is at a pivotal moment and must put the best team possible on the ice.

In other news, University of Maryland hockey player Ian Hutchison died by suicide, and NHL legend Claude Lemieux was struggling with his own personal issues before his death. The Maple Leafs have released a statement regarding Domi's situation, stating that he will continue to work with the team's medical staff and will be re-evaluated at the start of training camp. The team's fans are eagerly awaiting updates on Domi's status and the team's prospects for the upcoming season





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Max Domi Toronto Maple Leafs Post-Surgery Complications NHL Brad Treliving

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Maple Leafs star Max Domi reportedly facing scary complications, mobility issues after surgeryToronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi is out indefinitely after back surgery complications, reportedly unable to walk in the days after the procedure.

Read more »

Blue Jays' OF Jesús Sánchez Suffers Right Wrist Bruise From Fan-Thrown BallToronto outfielder Jesús Sánchez was injured by a ball thrown from the bleachers, sustaining a bruise to his right wrist that forced him to leave the game against the Orioles

Read more »

Maple Leafs’ Max Domi struggled to walk after offseason surgery gone ‘terribly wrong’The Maple Leafs announced on May 25 that Max Domi underwent surgery to address an “issue he played through during the 2025-26 season.”

Read more »

Blue Jays Notes: What We Know About Jesus Sanchez, Day Off Timing PerfectIf one series provided a perfect screenshot of the entirety of the Toronto Blue Jays' 2026 season, it was this four-game stretch against the Baltimore Orioles.

Read more »