A Canadian couple was cleared of drug charges after a 14-month ordeal in New Zealand. Their case highlights a growing network of travelers targeted by luggage tag switches at Toronto Pearson Airport.

A Canadian couple spent 14 months in legal limbo after criminals swapped their luggage tags at Toronto Pearson Airport, attaching their names to a suitcase containing 15kg of methamphetamine. The incident occurred in January 2025 when the pair boarded an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Auckland, expecting a two-week vacation in New Zealand.

Legal Clearance and Air Travel Details

After enduring five weeks in a New Zealand prison and more than a year under strict bail conditions, a jury cleared the unnamed couple of all charges in less than five minutes. Despite the verdict, they remained stranded in Auckland for an additional three weeks because they could not afford the high cost of last-minute flights back to Canada. The incident highlights the severe disruptions caused by international travel scams involving Air Canada and other carriers.

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Paul Miller Represents Over 20 Victims

Toronto lawyer Paul Miller states that he now represents 21 confirmed and potential clients who claim they were innocent victims of a growing luggage tag switching scheme. Miller originally represented 11 clients when the issue was highlighted in a W5 investigation, but the number has almost doubled since then. These individuals faced accusations ranging from Brazil and Aruba to Germany, Sri Lanka, Australia, the Dominican Republic, and New Zealand.

Diverse Profiles of Alleged Victims

The victims involved in these alleged crimes vary significantly in age, race, and gender, and they traveled with multiple airlines including WestJet, Air Transat, and Cathay Pacific. All cases share a common point: the passengers passed through Toronto Pearson International Airport before their bags were allegedly tampered with. The scheme targets experienced travelers rather than inexperienced individuals, as noted by Miller, who emphasized that the accused were professionals with established careers.

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High-Profile Convictions and International Reach

While the Canadian couple was acquitted, other cases have resulted in severe penalties. Toronto man Tommy Moyeen was arrested at Auckland airport nine days before the couple and was convicted, receiving a sentence of nearly ten years in a New Zealand prison. Additionally, German citizens Kátyna Baía and Jeanne Paolini were arrested in Frankfurt, with CCTV footage showing airport staff swapping labels on their checked bags. These cases demonstrate the global reach of the alleged smuggling network.

Financial Ruin and Compensation Demands

The financial impact on the victims has been devastating, with many draining lines of credit, maxing out credit cards, and remortgaging homes to pay for legal defense. The unnamed couple faced restricted bail conditions, including electronic ankle monitors and paid monitored accommodation, while the wife was denied essential pain medication. Miller is now seeking damages between $100,000 and $1million for individual clients, citing security failures and the need for answers and compensation.