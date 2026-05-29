Toronto Catholics ask cardinal to intervene in SSPX dispute with Vatican

Toronto Catholics have urged a cardinal to mediate with Pope Leo as SSPX faces excommunication over planned bishop consecrations.

More than 140 Catholics in Toronto have appealed to their archbishop, Cardinal Frank Leo, urging him to intervene in the fast-escalating dispute between the Vatican and the Society of Saint Pius X , a breakaway ultraconservative priestly fraternity.

On July 1, the SSPX plans to consecrate four priests as bishops without Pope Leo XIV's approval, despite the Vatican warning that doing so would mean excommunication from the church. This week, a group of Catholics hand-delivered a letter to Cardinal Leo in support of the SSPX's upcoming consecrations, asking him to act as a mediator with the pope and support what they described as a plea for"paternal approval" of the consecrations.

The group added that the petition was being made"in a spirit of charity and pastoral concern.

". "The SSPX currently has two bishops approaching their 70s. Without bishops, the SSPX cannot continue. That's why we support the decision to consecrate new bishops.

" As archbishop of Toronto, Cardinal Leo oversees the Catholics who signed the letter, and as a member of the College of Cardinals, he has direct access to the pope. The signatories described themselves as"faithful Catholics residing in Toronto, united by a profound love for the Holy, Catholic, Apostolic and Roman Church.

" LoMonaco said that while none of the signatories are members of the SSPX,"most are attendees to SSPX chapels in the Greater Toronto Area. " The group said it had carefully read a Declaration of Catholic Faith recently presented to Pope Leo by SSPX Superior General Father Davide Pagliarani and wished to formally align itself with the document.

Calling the declaration's teachings"the living foundation of our interior desire for sanctification through the unbroken deposit of Tradition," the Catholics said they were writing both as a profession of faith and as a direct appeal to church authorities.

"We respectfully present this letter as a personal testimony of our Catholic faith and as a filial plea," the group wrote, asking that the Holy See"grant its paternal approval to the upcoming episcopal consecrations. "About two weeks prior to the announcement, the Vatican's head of discipline, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, told the fraternity that going forward with its unapproved consecrations would"constitute 'a schismatic act'"—a formal rupture—with the papacy and"a grave offense against God," which requires excommunication.

"The episcopal ordinations announced by the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X do not have the corresponding pontifical mandate," Fernández wrote in a letter. "This action will constitute 'a schismatic act,' and 'formal adherence to the schism constitutes a grave offense against God and entails the excommunication established by the law of the Church. '" The SSPX quickly doubled down on its plans, responding in a letter that its members would"rather die than renounce" their principles.

Pagliarani wrote in his letter that the SSPX had warned the Vatican for more than 50 years of modernist"errors that are destroying Catholic faith and morals.

" He lamented that the only response has"appeared to be that of canonical sanctions. "The dispute between Rome and the SSPX stretches back more than five decades. The society was founded in 1970 by French Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre in opposition to reforms introduced by the Second Vatican Council, including changes to the liturgy and the church's approach to relations with other faiths.

The rupture deepened in 1988 when Lefebvre consecrated four bishops without papal approval, prompting the Vatican to declare the act schismatic and impose excommunications. Although some penalties were later lifted, the SSPX remains in an irregular canonical position within the Catholic Church.and accepts much of Catholic teaching, it has continued to clash with Rome over what it sees as departures from traditional doctrine.

, which authorized nonliturgical blessings for people in same-sex relationships and other"irregular" situations while maintaining the church's teaching that marriage is between a man and a woman. The SSPX condemned the document and argued that such blessings create confusion about Catholic moral teaching. Successive popes have sought reconciliation with the society, but disagreements over the Second Vatican Council, Church authority and modern pastoral reforms have continued to prevent a lasting settlement.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Global Roundup: Ebola Border Closure, Washington Mill Tragedy, US-Iran Strike, and Vatican ApologyA comprehensive summary of major global news: Uganda seals its border with Congo over an Ebola outbreak, Washington paper mill disaster leaves nine missing with no survivors expected, the US military strikes Iran amid tense rhetoric, Senators Cruz and Cantwell propose a bipartisan college sports bill, Google unveils new AI assistants, Pope Leo XIV apologizes for slavery's legacy, ICE suicide rates alarm investigators, and the Matthew Perry overdose case concludes.

Read more »

Chicago mayor sees Pope Leo XIV as key ally on social justice, migration after Vatican meetingChicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has cast Pope Leo XIV as a global ally on social justice, migration and reparations after meeting the Chicago-born pontiff at the Vatican.

Read more »

Chicago mayor sees Pope Leo XIV as key ally on social justice, migration after Vatican meetingChicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has cast Pope Leo XIV as a global ally on social justice, migration and reparations after meeting the Chicago-born pontiff at the Vatican.

Read more »

The Vatican’s Man Inside AnthropicPope Leo XIV may not be able to disarm AI, but he’s got the attention of the industry.

Read more »