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Tornadoes and flash flooding hit New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania

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Tornadoes and flash flooding hit New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania
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An unusual mix of severe weather triggered a tornado in Delaware and ground stops at airports in New York.

A powerful storm system brought a dangerous mix of severe weather to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Thursday, triggering tornado warnings near two of the nation's busiest airport in New York, promoting reports of probable tornado damage in Delaware and unleashing flash flooding and large hail across the region.

John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport were under a tornado warning Thursday afternoon after a storm with radar-indicated rotation moved toward Queens, New York. The National Weather Service issued the warning at 1:14 p.m. ET for Queens, saying a storm near Rockaway Beach was moving northeast at about 15 mph toward JFK Airport. The warning was in effect until 2 p.m. ET.

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Both JFK and LaGuardia had ground stops in place as thunderstorms and hail moved through the area, potentially disrupting travel for thousands of passengers. The storms unleashed heavy rain and flash flooding around the airport, forcing parts of the JFK Expressway to close and traffic to be diverted. Tornado threat spreads into Delaware A separate tornado warning was issued for parts of New Castle County, Delaware, including Wilmington, Newark, Stanton and Newport.

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Several videos shared on social media appeared to show a funnel cloud near Wilmington, and a tornado was later confirmed. Advertisement There were reports of damage around Christiana Hospital in Wilmington consistent with a probable tornado. Hail, flash flooding, snow add to unusual weather day in NortheastWater rescues were reportedly underway amid flash flooding in Aston and Chester Township, Pennsylvania. In the Adirondacks of upstate New York, snow was falling in Piseco, about 65 miles northwest of Albany.

Rain was expected to continue in the region into Friday, with northeast winds and periods of heavier downpours.

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