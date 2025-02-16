Tornado Watch Issued for Five Southeastern States

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch for parts of five states in the southeastern United States, including Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Mississippi. The watch is in effect due to forecasts of severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch for parts of five states in the southeastern United States amidst forecasts of a severe thunderstorm in the area on Sunday. The warning covers a large swath of northwestern Georgia alone with patches of southern Tennessee , northwestern Florida , southern Mississippi , and southern and eastern Alabama .

According to its website, the NWS issues a tornado watch when 'weather conditions could lead to the formation of severe storms and tornadoes.' In this context, residents are urged to 'be prepared' and 'know your safe location.' They should also 'be ready to act quickly if a Warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.' It is NWS policy to issue a tornado warning, which comes with a higher degree of certainty than a tornado watch, when 'a tornado has been spotted or indicated by weather radar, meaning a tornado is occurring or expected soon.' In Alabama, the tornado watch remains in force until 4 a.m. CST on Sunday for the southern counties of Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Escambia, Baldwin, and Mobile. For central Alabama, the watch lasts until 6 a.m. CST on Sunday covering Barbour, Clay, Elmore, Macon, Randolph, Bullock, Cleburne, Lee, Montgomery, Russell, Chambers, Coosa, Lowndes, Pike, and Tallapoosa counties. The tornado watch is in force for the Florida counties of Bay, Gadsden, Jackson, Liberty, Washington, Calhoun, Gulf, Jefferson, Wakulla, Franklin, Holmes, Leon, and Walton until 10 a.m. CST on Sunday. In Georgia, a total of 59 counties are covered by the tornado watch until 9 a.m. EST on Sunday, whilst in Mississippi watches are in place for Harrison and Jackson counties until 4 a.m. CST. More to follo





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tornado Watch Severe Thunderstorms Southeastern United States National Weather Service Georgia Alabama Florida Tennessee Mississippi

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tornado Watch issued for portions of the FOX10 areaA TORNADO WATCH has been issued for portions of the FOX10 area including Mobile, Baldwin, Washington, Clarke, Monroe, and Escambia counties in Alabama along with George, Greene, and Jackson counties in Mississippi.

Read more »

Heavy Snow Expected in the Northwestern U.S. as Six States Issued Winter Storm WatchThe National Weather Service (NWS) has issued winter storm watches for six states in the Northwestern U.S., warning of potentially heavy snowfall and hazardous travel conditions. The storm is expected to impact areas in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and Utah, with accumulations ranging from 18 to 30 inches in some regions. The NWS emphasizes the potential health risks associated with freezing temperatures, as well as the disruption to travel and power outages that winter storms can bring.

Read more »

Luxury Watch Revelations: Louis Vuitton and Beyond Shine at Watch Week in New YorkThe highly anticipated Watch Week has commenced in New York City, showcasing the latest timepiece creations from renowned brands like Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Hublot, and Zenith. Originally planned for Los Angeles, the event was relocated due to devastating wildfires. The New York setting, despite snowy weather, has proven to be a backdrop for exciting new trends and innovative designs.

Read more »

How to watch the Daytona 500 and what to watch for in 'The Great American Race'The Daytona 500 is coming up on Feb. 16 as NASCAR launches its season with its biggest event of the year. Denny Hamlin will be trying to win his fourth Daytona 500 and William Byron will go for the repeat. They are part of a field that includes Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney.

Read more »

Oppo Watch X2 Teases Reveal OnePlus Watch 3 Specs and DesignOppo provided a glimpse of its upcoming Watch X2, hinting at key features and design elements. This sparked speculation about the OnePlus Watch 3, as both watches are expected to share considerable hardware similarities. The Watch X2's impressive 2200 nits display brightness suggests the OnePlus Watch 3 will likely boast the same feature. Both watches are anticipated to offer up to 5 days of battery life, powered by a 631 mAh battery. The design will be the primary differentiator, with the OnePlus Watch 3 expected in Emerald and Obsidian colors with silicone bands, while the Oppo Watch X2 offers a more premium look in black, Desert Silver Moon, and Thousand Blue Peaks, with leather bands on the latter two options.

Read more »

The Apple Watch SE and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 are both on saleIf you’ve been waiting to invest in a smartwatch, today’s your lucky day! For a limited time, both the Apple Watch SE and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 are on sale.

Read more »