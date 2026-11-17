A rare day of extreme weather brought tornado warnings to the Santa Cruz coast, waterspouts over San Francisco Bay, and hail to the East Bay as officials warn of more rain.

A rare day of extreme weather brought tornado warnings to the Santa Cruz coast, waterspouts over San Francisco Bay, and hail to the East Bay as officials warn of more rain.

An extraordinary day of severe weather swept across the Bay Area, bringing a rare mix of tornado warnings, waterspouts, and hail pounding parts of the East Bay, with forecasters warning that more rain is on the way. Along the Santa Cruz coast, the National Weather Service tracked a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a waterspout about 10 miles west of Santa Cruz, prompting a tornado warning.

Also read Bay Area storm: Santa Cruz County tornado warning, San Francisco waterspout

Heavy rains bore down on the area, leading staff at Pacific Elementary School to move quickly to shelter students indoors and away from windows. Joel Kauffman, a Davenport parent, described seeing a massive dark formation moving in from the horizon.

"Basically from almost sea level going up thousands of feet coming at you, like darkness that you can’t see past," Kauffman said, adding,"I couldn’t tell because it was the horizon to horizon. It was a huge wall, stretching out to the ocean and up to the mountains.

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" Eric Gross of Pacific Elementary School detailed the school's immediate response to the severe weather threat. "We got everyone indoors, closed the doors and windows , then closed the blinds and curtains and then moved everyone away from the windows… and spent the rest of the time hunkered down," Gross said. The volatile weather was not confined to the coast.

Waterspouts were spotted over San Francisco Bay and captured on video near Candlestick Point, while hail was reported further inland in Richmond. No injuries or property damage were reported from the waterspouts.

However, local authorities note that the storms serve as a stark reminder of how quickly conditions can change as the region enters another stretch of wet weather. With more rain in the forecast, Santa Clara County fire officials are urging residents to check road conditions before traveling and to prepare an emergency go-bag containing medications, a first-aid kit, important documents and flashlights.