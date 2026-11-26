A National Weather Service tornado warning targeted Renton and central King County on Thanksgiving morning as a landspout moved through the area near 11:40 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued an urgent tornado warning for Renton in central King County on Thanksgiving morning after spotters confirmed the presence of a dangerous landspout. The warning officially began at 11:58 a.m. and was scheduled to remain in effect until 12:15 p.m., creating a narrow window for residents to secure their safety.

Tornado Warning Renton King County Details

Weather observers initially reported spotting the landspout near Renton at 11:40 a.m. The system was moving eastward at a speed of 25 mph. Meteorologists projected that the dangerous weather formation would reach the Snoqualmie area around 12:05 p.m.

Also read King Tides Break 40-Year Record in San Francisco, Disrupting Pre-Thanksgiving Travel

Other communities identified as being potentially affected by the storm included Fall City, Mirrormont, Tanner, and Hobart. The warning area encompassed these specific locations, requiring immediate attention from residents and local emergency services in these zones.

Safety Protocols Landspout Impact

Officials urged residents within the warning area to immediately move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Individuals were instructed to stay away from windows to avoid injury from shattered glass.

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Anyone outdoors or traveling in a vehicle was advised to seek the nearest substantial shelter. The National Weather Service warned of possible damage to mobile homes, residential roofs, and vehicles from flying debris.

As of the time of the report, the alert did not confirm any specific damage or injuries. The focus remained on preventative safety measures as the weather front moved through the region during the holiday period.

Other Washington Weather Threats

While the tornado warning focused on King County, other weather systems posed threats across western Washington. The Skokomish River in Mason County was expected to rise above flood stage on Wednesday afternoon. Strong winds were also forecast in conjunction with the rising water levels.

Coastal flooding emerged as a potentially significant weather threat to the region over Thanksgiving. Unusually high tides combined with an incoming storm created conditions ripe for flooding. Seattle Public Utilities activated its emergency response plan as king tides began pushing high water into Seattle's South Park neighborhood.

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Travelers should remain vigilant as the holiday weekend progresses. The AAA forecast reports a near-record number of travelers, estimated at close to 82 million, expecting to travel through the holiday weekend. Weather conditions may impact travel plans and safety for those navigating the roads during the break.