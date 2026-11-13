Tornado Warning Issued for JFK Airport and Queens as Nor'easter Hits New York City

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Queens and southwestern Nassau County, including JFK Airport, until 2 p.m. Thursday as a nor'easter brought heavy rain, hail, and flash flooding to the region.

A tornado warning was issued for parts of southern Queens, including John F. Kennedy International Airport, and southwestern Nassau County until 2 p.m. Thursday as a nor'easter pummeled New York City with pounding rain.

The National Weather Service detected rotation on radar, triggering the warning at one of New York's major airports. Video obtained by Fox Weather showed an ominous cloud lowering looming near JFK Airport as a supercell spun through the area. A witness can be heard saying, That's spinning. It's over the water right now.

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JFK Airport Tornado Warning Details

It's coming this way. That's it, there ain't no basement they're gonna let you in here. The National Weather Service issued the tornado warning for the area around JFK Airport as the nasty storm battered the city Thursday afternoon. The warning covers the JFK Airport area and southwestern Nassau County until 2PM, the New York City Emergency Management account on X wrote in a quote retweet of a tornado warning tweet from the National Weather Service's New York office.

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If you're in the warned area, please take shelter now. Head to a basement or small interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows, the statement continues. Stay inside until it's safe. Keep an eye on weather alerts and check on loved ones in the area when safe to do so.

Approximately 144,500 people are in the region under the tornado warning, according to the NWS. The region also includes 36 schools and two hospitals. Radar reportedly indicated the tornado threat as the storm swept through the region, prompting the alert. JFK Airport issued a statement about the bad weather impacting the region, though it didn't mention the tornadoes specifically.

Flight Disruptions And Flash Flood Warnings

It warned that flights could be disrupted amid the storm. Forecasted weather conditions may cause JFK Airport flight disruptions. Please check with your airline to determine the status of your flight, the airport wrote on its official X page. A flash flood warning was also in effect through 6:15 p.m. in southern Queens, while downpours of hail battered parts of the borough.

A clip from Far Rockaway captured showers of icy pellets forcefully raining down on a back porch on Thursday afternoon, NBC New York reported. The NYC Emergency Management office's website outlines steps to take in the event of a tornado, which first and foremost include seeking shelter immediately. Go to the lowest floor of a sturdy building - a basement is best, the office wrote on its website.

If there is no basement, go to a small interior room with no windows, such as a bathroom, closet, or hallway on the lowest floor. Get under something sturdy if you can, and protect your head and neck, NYCEM added. Do not wait to see the tornado before you act - by the time it is visible, it may already be too late to move safely.

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Thunderstorm Safety Risks And Recommendations

It added that thunderstorms in general can bring heavy rain, strong winds, hail and lightning, the second of which could knock down trees and power lines, damage buildings and send debris flying at dangerous speeds. When tornadoes enter the equation, the threat becomes exponentially compounded. The people most at risk of harm from tornadoes and thunderstorms include people who are outdoors, especially those who find themselves in open areas or near trees, power lines, scaffolding or construction sites.

People on higher floors or near windows are also at risk, as are those who live in mobile homes, RVs or any temporary structures, which all offer very little protection from high winds. NYCEM recommends that residents know their plan for bad weather, including where to go for safety.

Post Storm Weather And Preparedness Tips

They should secure loose items, protect their homes and have a go-bag ready at all times with medications, a flashlight, batteries, a portable phone charger and other important documents in waterproof bags, as well as some other essentials. On Friday, the city could see another third of an inch to an inch of rain - and even a few possible snowflakes in the Bronx - before precipitation tapers off around the afternoon, according to WABC.

After the storm passes through the region, colder air and pretty gusty winds out of the northwest are to settle behind it. Overnight lows in the mid to high 30s are expected for the city and suburbs on Friday and Saturday, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Carl Erickson told The Post.