Tornado touches down in New Castle County, Delaware, NWS confirms

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in New Castle County, Delaware, as severe thunderstorms and flash flooding hit the region.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in New Castle County, Delaware, on Thursday, Nov. 12. An NWS survey team will head out on Friday, Nov. 13, to evaluate storm damage and determine the tornado's path width.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. across northern Delaware, southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey alongside flash flood warnings. The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in New Castle County, Delaware, on Thursday, Nov. 12, as severe thunderstorms moved across the region. , an official storm survey team will travel to New Castle County on Friday, Nov. 13, to inspect the damage and determine the tornado's path and width.

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Further details, including the exact time and location of the touchdown, the tornado's rating and whether any injuries or structural damage were reported, have not yet been released. The confirmation comes amid widespread severe weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, on Thursday afternoon:A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. EST for New Castle County, along with eight counties in southeastern Pennsylvania and 11 counties in New Jersey , plus Delaware Bay waters.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m. EST for northeastern New Castle County—including Wilmington, Arden, Talleyville and Greenville—as well as southwestern Delaware County in Pennsylvania and northwestern Gloucester and Salem counties in New Jersey. Doppler radar indicated 1 to 2 inches of rain had already fallen by mid-afternoon, with rainfall rates of 1.5 to 2.5 inches per hour and an additional 1 to 2 inches possible.

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Separate Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for parts of Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery, Bucks, Camden and Gloucester counties, bringing radar-indicated wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to half-dollar size. Trained weather spotters reported penny-size hail in King of Prussia.

Looking ahead to Friday, Nov. 13, a Small Craft Advisory will take effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST for Delaware Bay and coastal waters from Sandy Hook to Fenwick Island, with northwest winds of 15 to 25 knots and gusts up to 30 knots expected. Forecasters urge residents in warned areas to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and head indoors immediately when thunder is heard, noting frequent cloud-to-ground lightning with the storms.

Drivers are also reminded never to drive around barricades or through flooded roadways, underpasses or low-lying areas.