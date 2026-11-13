Tornado leaves trail of damage across New Castle County, Del.

Two cars were crushed after a tornado brought down a hotel sign during severe storms Thursday in New Castle County, Delaware.

Pictured: A sign fell at Sonesta Suites in Newark, Delaware during severe storms on Nov. 12, 2026. Theresa Badley was inside the hotel when she watched the storm approach from her room.

She had been preparing to leave to run an errand but decided to wait.

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"Something just said, 'Don't leave yet. ' So I waited," Badley said.

"Then I looked out the window. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, it's coming down.

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'"Badley watched as the hotel's sign began to sway before coming crashing down onto her car. The impact shattered her windshield, deployed the airbag and left her car severely damaged. Even her bumper was blown down the street. Across the street in the Chapman Woods neighborhood, a Tesla's camera captured the force of the tornado's winds as garbage cans went flying.

Malayshia Allford case: Medical examiner's report reveals new details in murder of missing girl"Everyone's safe, which is the most important thing," Patel said.

"And I think now everyone's just cleaning up, helping each other out. " The tornado also crossed over Interstate 95, where it overturned a tractor trailer truck before reaching Christiana Hospital, where a medical helicopter was damaged. As cleanup efforts continued Thursday evening, residents said they were thankful the damage wasn't worse.

"Be grateful for what you have, the people that you have, because things can be replaced, but people can't," Badley said. The National Weather Service is expected to travel from New Jersey to Delaware on Friday morning to conduct a storm damage survey and determine more details about the tornado. Malayshia Allford case: Medical examiner's report reveals new details in murder of missing girl