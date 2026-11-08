Tornado Cash Whale Deploys $7 Million in 20x Leverage on Hyperliquid for Bitcoin Long

An anonymous address linked to Tornado Cash deposited $7 million on Hyperliquid. The trader opened a massive 20x leveraged Bitcoin position while simultaneously shorting Ethereum.

An anonymous cryptocurrency whale has deployed approximately $7 million onto the Hyperliquid decentralized exchange to initiate a high-leverage Bitcoin position. The trader utilized Tornado Cash for privacy before swapping the funds into USDC on the CoW Swap platform. This significant capital deployment occurred this morning and represents an unusual strategy compared to typical mixer withdrawals.

Bitcoin Long and Ethereum Short Mechanics

The trader did not bet on a general market direction but instead executed a dominance pair trade. They split the $6.92 million in USDC collateral equally to open a $26 million total position. Half of the capital was used for a 20x leveraged long on Bitcoin, while the other half funded a short position on Ethereum.

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The Bitcoin long position consists of $12.84 million at an entry price of $75,762.2. Simultaneously, the trader established an Ethereum short position with 5,740 ETH valued at $12.83 million. This strategy profits if the price gap between Bitcoin and Ethereum widens, regardless of the overall market trend.

Controversial Origin of the Funds

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p>Blockchain researchers at Lookonchain and Onchain Lens tracked the address to a chain of wallets previously linked to hackers who drained $290 million from the Drift Protocol in April 2026. However, experts warn that this connection is circumstantial. Tornado Cash effectively obscures transaction histories, and no direct evidence confirms the funds originated from the hack.

Large holders typically use mixers to prepare for cashing out or moving capital privately. This case is notable because the trader chose to deploy the capital into a leveraged derivative position rather than exiting the market. The anonymous whale started with a new address that withdrew 3,100 ETH from Tornado Cash before swapping it for USDC.

Risk Profile and Liquidation Prices

The trade currently shows gains as Bitcoin holds near local highs. The profit from the Bitcoin long fully covers the drawdown from the Ethereum short. The trader also collects funding fees, earning a regular premium from other traders for holding the Ethereum short position.

Risks remain high due to the 20x cross-margin system on Hyperliquid. If Bitcoin remains stuck in a trading range, the margin could be wiped out within seconds. The liquidation price for the Bitcoin position is set at $37,014.09, while the Ethereum liquidation price is $3,343.60.