Spencer Torkelson homered, doubled twice and drove in three runs, and five Detroit pitchers combined for a two-hitter as the Tigers snapped a season-worst seven-game home skid with a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Spencer Torkelson homered, doubled twice and drove in three runs, and five Detroit pitchers combined for a two-hitter as the Tigers snapped a season-worst seven-game home skid with a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

Despite winning two of their last three games, the struggling Tigers have lost nine of their last 11, 12 of 15 and 17 of their last 21. Detroit has lost six consecutive series for its longest such drought since 2021 and dropped eight of its last nine. Drew Anderson relieved Casey Mize to start the fifth and pitched three perfect innings with three strikeouts.

Mize had six strikeouts, gave up two hits and walked one in four scoreless innings before leaving due to an undisclosed injury. Kyle Finnegan pitched a 1-2-3 eighth before Kenley Jansen threw two-thirds of an inning and Brenan Hanifee recorded the final out. José Soriano allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings for the Angels, who had their season-best four-game win streak halted. Keith, McGonigle and Dingler hit consecutive singles to leadoff the first inning.

Dingler's hit drove in Keith, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Vaughn Grissom, who hit his first career grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs in LA's 10-6 win Tuesday in the series opener, went 0 for 3 with a strikeout and walk. Angels RHP Grayson Rodriguez starts Thursday against Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty in the finale of a three-game set.

Tatsuya Imai, 2 Astros relievers combine for first no-hitter in majors since 2024Trea Turner, J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper hit home runs to power Phillies past Padres





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Torkelson HRs, 5 pitchers combine for 2-hitter as Tigers beat Angels 4-0 to snap 7-game home skid- Spencer Torkelson homered, doubled twice and drove in three runs, and five Detroit pitchers combined for a two-hitter as the Tigers snapped a season-worst seven-game home skid with a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

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