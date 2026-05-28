Tories Rule Out Pact with Far-Right Restore Britain After Exposés

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg warns that Restore Britain, whose members have expressed extremist views, is too extreme for any 'unite the right' agreement. The Conservative Party explicitly denies any deal with the party led by Rupert Lowe, following damaging revelations and concerns about vote-splitting.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg , a leading Conservative figure, has stated that Restore Britain is too extreme to be included in any 'unite the right' pact aimed at defeating Labour and the Greens.

He cited recent reporting in the Daily Mail, which revealed that members of Restore Britain, led by former Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe, hold 'some very undesirable views.

' Rees-Mogg, a prominent backer of the Daily Mail's unification campaign, expressed caution about aligning with Restore, noting it lacks the breadth of Reform UK and should not be a catch-all for right-wing voters. This warning follows a series of damning exposés from the Daily Mail detailing Restore Britain's association with far-right extremists, refusal to disavow an activist who called for the deportation of Jews, and reinstatement of a member who posed with a neo-fascist flag while making a Nazi salute.

The party's actions threaten to split the right-wing vote in the Makerfield by-election, potentially handing the seat to Labour's Andy Burnham. In response, the Conservative Party has issued a statement explicitly distancing itself from Restore Britain, denying any electoral pact with the party or its members, and emphasizing that leader Kemi Badenoch has not engaged in agreements with rival parties.

Despite earlier signs of a thawing relationship-including the Tories granting Rupert Lowe a seat on the Public Accounts Committee and holding talks about his potential defection-the Conservatives now flatly reject any cooperation. A senior source called allegations of a pact between Badenoch and Lowe a 'silly conspiracy theory,' while Restore claimed its decision not to field a candidate in the Aberdeen South by-election (unlike in Makerfield) is due to focusing resources on winnable seats as a new party.

The Tories cannot remove Lowe from his committee seat without a special Commons motion, which is unlikely. The situation underscores the internal tensions on the British right as it struggles to present a united front, with mainstream Conservatives seeking to avoid contamination from extremist elements while trying to contain the fragmentation of the right-wing vote.

The exposés have intensified scrutiny on Restore Britain's suitability as a political partner, and the party's controversial associations have made any formal alliance with the Conservatives politically untenable for now. The episode also highlights the influence of the Daily Mail's 'unite the right' initiative, which has succeeded in drawing public attention to the divisions within conservative politics but faces challenges in defining acceptable boundaries.

With the Makerfield by-election approaching, the right's disunity could prove costly, and the Conservatives are firmly closing the door on any cooperation with Restore Britain, despite past overtures





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Conservative Party Restore Britain Rupert Lowe Jacob Rees-Mogg Kemi Badenoch By-Election Right-Wing Politics Extremism Electoral Pact Daily Mail

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