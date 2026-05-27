Tories Propose £2.5bn Benefit Savings by Reviewing Mental Health Claims

The Conservative Party plans to save £2.5 billion annually by reassessing 720,000 PIP claims for mild mental health or neurodivergent conditions, with most expected to lose benefits. Critics accuse the party of stigmatizing mental health, while supporters argue it targets welfare waste.

The Conservative Party has announced a controversial plan to save £2.5 billion annually by reassessing benefits claims for individuals with mild mental health conditions or neurodivergent disorders.

Under the proposal unveiled on Wednesday, the Tories would review 720,000 claims for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) linked to conditions such as anxiety, depression, and ADHD. For every £1 spent on reassessing each claim, the party anticipates saving £10 by withdrawing support from those deemed ineligible. The Conservatives expect that a majority of the 720,000 claimants currently receiving PIP for these conditions will lose their benefits.

This initiative comes as data shows that one in five new PIP claims in January 2024 were awarded for mild mental health or neurodivergent conditions. Since 2019, the number of people claiming benefits for anxiety, depressive disorders, or ADHD has surged by 256 percent, reflecting a broader trend of increasing mental health diagnoses and welfare dependency. The policy has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties and disability rights advocates.

Labour leader Keir Starmer faced an embarrassing U-turn last year after his own backbenchers revolted against similar plans to curb the rising benefits bill. Currently, 4.7 million people are projected to claim PIP by the end of this parliament-an increase of over 1.1 million under Labour's watch. Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Helen Whately accused Labour of failing young people and taxpayers, stating that the party had abandoned its benefits crackdown and was driving the welfare bill through the roof.

She emphasized that the Conservatives cannot continue to write off thousands of young adults before their lives have even begun. The Tories argue that reassessing claims is necessary to ensure that benefits go to those with genuine long-term disabilities rather than temporary or mild conditions that may be better addressed through other support systems. Under the Conservative plan, an additional 601,000 claims for mild mental health conditions would be reviewed, on top of the 118,000 cases already scheduled for reassessment.

The party estimates that each reassessment will cost £384, bringing the total cost of the extra reviews to £231 million. Critics contend that the policy could stigmatize mental health conditions and create additional stress for vulnerable individuals. They also question the feasibility of accurately distinguishing between mild and severe conditions, warning that many claimants may be unfairly stripped of support.

The debate highlights a broader political divide over welfare reform, with the Conservatives advocating for tighter eligibility and Labour previously proposing but retreating from similar measures. As the election approaches, the proposal is expected to be a key battleground, with both parties seeking to balance fiscal responsibility with compassionate support for those in need





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