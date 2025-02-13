Tori Spelling's Son Beau's Allowance Plan Involves Mom's Nude Massage

Actress Tori Spelling shares a funny parenting moment on Instagram where her 7-year-old son Beau massages her legs in exchange for extra allowance. The post highlights Spelling's playful approach to parenting and her openness about her family's unique dynamics.

Actress Tori Spelling shared a humorous glimpse into her parenting life on Instagram, revealing her 7-year-old son Beau 's ingenious plan to earn extra allowance. Spelling posted a picture of herself lying nude on a bed, with only a pink blanket covering her lower half, while Beau massages her legs. The actress captioned the image, ' Beau said he wanted to do chores in exchange for an allowance...solid plan.

' This lighthearted post showcased Spelling's playful approach to parenting and her willingness to embrace her son's entrepreneurial spirit.Spelling, known for her candid discussions on her podcast, recently revealed her unique family dynamics regarding bathroom breaks. She confessed that she hasn't 'pooped or peed alone in 18 years,' explaining that her former husband, Dean McDermott, and now her children have become accustomed to accompanying her. 'Beau still stands there and stares and talks to me while I'm pooping,' she shared on her podcast. This humorous anecdote provided insight into the close-knit family dynamic amidst their personal changes.The actress also discussed how she's adopted time-saving strategies with her youngest child, rationalizing putting him to bed in his clothes to save precious minutes. 'So, he has dinner, he takes his bath — sometimes— but then I'll be like, 'Hey, dude. It will save an extra five minutes if we get dressed now and then you can sleep later,' she recalled. This relatable parenting struggle highlighted the constant demands and adjustments parents face in juggling their busy lives. .





