Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Celebrate Eldest Daughter Stella's Graduation Amid Divorce

The former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star and her husband Dean McDermott attended their daughter Stella's graduation, paying tribute to her on her 18th birthday. Despite their ongoing divorce, the couple remains united and focused on their children.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were all smiles as they sat next to each other at their eldest daughter Stella's graduation on Thursday, June 11.

The proud parents posed for photos with Stella, 18, as she received her diploma. The day before, both Tori and Dean paid tribute to Stella on her 18th birthday, expressing their pride and love for their daughter. Tori wrote on her social media, 'My baby is 18 today... She will always be my Buggy.

In this one lifetime so far we have loved, lived, lost, and learned. It's been a true honor to watch you grow and evolve and inspire all around you.

' Dean also shared a heartfelt message, 'Such a beautiful human inside and out. So proud of you. You'll always be my Buggy. Happy Birthday.

I love you kiddo.

' Tori and Dean have been through many ups and downs in their marriage, but they remain cordial and united, especially when it comes to their children. They have five children together - Stella, Hattie, Liam, Finn, and Beau - and Dean has a son, Jack, from a previous relationship. Tori recently told Us Weekly that she's proud of the kindness and empathy her children have shown, saying, 'I'm raising really good humans.





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