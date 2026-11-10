Torch Sales Surge 1,200 Per Cent as UK Households Prepare for Blackouts

Torch sales in the UK have jumped as the Be Ready campaign urges households to prepare for blackouts, with Ledlenser reporting sharp gains in lantern and battery demand.

Sales of torches in the United Kingdom have surged by 1,200 per cent as Brits prepare for possible national or global crises. Demand for spare batteries has risen by more than 400 per cent over the same period. The shift follows a UK Government campaign that warns people to prepare for a growing likelihood of blackouts caused by cyberattacks, extreme storms and other major incidents.

The campaign comes after warnings from military chiefs about the threat of war posed by Russia and about global conflicts in Ukraine and Iran. Doomsday preppers have already lifted sales of tinned foods, bottled water, wind-up radios and power banks, according to the reporting.

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How the Be Ready Campaign Drove Torch Demand

The Be Ready campaign has pushed households toward battery-operated emergency lighting. Electronic manufacturers have reported a 20-fold surge in orders for emergency lighting since the campaign launched in October.

Since the release of the National Resilience checklist, lantern sales have risen by over 1,000 per cent, and spare batteries are up 408 per cent. The checklist forms the practical basis of the government's advice to households.

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German portable lighting company Ledlenser saw sales of its own-brand battery-powered lighting products rise by nearly 200 per cent in October compared with the previous month. Demand for its LED lanterns, which can provide up to 80 hours of light and are powerful enough to illuminate a whole room, rose by 1,200 per cent. LED hand torches, rechargeable head torches and spare batteries also rose in demand by over 300 per cent.

Retailers and Manufacturers Report Stockpiling Trends

Ledlenser says its ML6 Rechargeable lantern has been one of its most popular products since the Be Ready campaign launched. The company describes a definitive shift toward battery-operated products, with customers often adding multiple backup batteries to their orders.

Head of e-commerce at Ledlenser, Jennifer Tully, told the Daily Mail that the company saw a major boost in mid-October, particularly for battery-operated handheld torches and lanterns. She said demand for the ML6 lantern had increased by almost 330 per cent year on year. Ms Tully said the surge was unexpected for the company's sales forecasts, especially ahead of Black Friday sales.

Ms Tully also said many customers now want to be prepared as the season shifts toward winter. She added that their priorities now include having something they can use in an emergency if the electricity goes out.

Demand for stockpiled goods, including bottled water and non-perishable food, has also climbed since the government launched its national resilience conversation on October 22. In the ten days after that announcement, hand sanitiser sales rose 83 per cent compared with the same period last year, while bottled water sales rose 67 per cent, according to retail figures released on the day the report was published.

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The number of people buying tinned meat since the start of the campaign rose by 43 per cent, equivalent to an extra 400,000 shoppers buying the product each day. Jim Bligh, Director of Food Policy at the British Retail Consortium, said that while some retailers have seen a small uptick in sales of some products, food availability remains strong and retailers remain well stocked with all essential products.

What Households Should Keep in an Emergency Kit

The government's advice urges households to keep an emergency kit ready. The kit should include three days' worth of non-perishable food and bottled water, along with blankets, an FM radio and power banks.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting launched the national resilience conversation on October 22 and asked Britons to prepare for disruption caused by national disasters or cyber attacks from hostile states. Governments across Europe, Asia and North America have also issued warnings to stockpile essentials amid heightened global tensions.

The New South Wales government's emergency stockpile list, which the source material cites, suggests that households hold enough food, water and essential items to remain confined at home for up to 14 days. It advises that food supplies be continually used and replenished, that food is rotated, and that use-by dates are checked regularly. The list is a guide and should be adjusted to each household's individual needs.