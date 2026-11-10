Torch Sales Surge 1,200 Per Cent as Britons Prepare for Blackouts

UK torch and emergency lantern sales have jumped sharply after the Be Ready campaign urged households to prepare for blackouts. Retailers report rising demand for spare batteries and stockpiled food.

Sales of torches in the UK have surged by 1,200 per cent as Britons prepare for what some shoppers describe as 'doomsday'. Demand for spare batteries has risen by more than 400 per cent in the same period, as households scramble to get ready for a national or global crisis. The surge follows the launch of the Be Ready campaign by the UK Government on October 22, which warned people to prepare for the growing likelihood of blackouts caused by cyberattacks, extreme storms and other major incidents.

The campaign comes after warnings from military chiefs about the threat of war posed by Russia, as well as global conflicts in Ukraine and Iran. Retailers say the public response has been rapid and far-reaching, with so-called doomsday preppers already driving up sales of tinned foods, bottled water, wind-up radios and power banks.

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Why Torch and Lantern Sales Are Climbing

Torch and lantern sales have risen sharply since the government published its National Resilience checklist, with lantern sales up more than 1,000 per cent and spare batteries up 408 per cent. Electronics manufacturers have also reported a 20-fold surge in orders for emergency lighting since the Be Ready campaign launched.

The German portable lighting company Ledlenser saw sales of its own-brand battery-powered lighting products rise by nearly 200 per cent in October compared with the previous month. Demand for its LED lanterns, which can provide up to 80 hours of light and are powerful enough to illuminate a whole room, has gone up by 1,200 per cent. LED hand torches, rechargeable head torches and spare batteries also spiked in demand by more than 300 per cent.

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Ledlenser said it has seen a definitive shift towards battery-operated products since the Be Ready campaign was announced. Customers are often adding multiple backup batteries to their orders, suggesting that buyers are planning for extended periods without mains electricity rather than buying a single item.

Retailers Describe a Shift in Buyer Priorities

Jennifer Tully, Head of e-commerce at Ledlenser, told the Daily Mail that the company saw a giant boost in the middle of October, particularly for battery-operated handheld torches and lanterns. She said one of the brand's best-selling products, the ML6 lantern, has seen demand increase by almost 330 per cent year on year.

Ms Tully said the surge was extremely unexpected compared with the company's sales forecasts, especially at this time of year, just ahead of Black Friday sales. She added that people want to be well prepared as the seasons shift towards winter, and that their priorities now include having something they can use in an emergency if the electricity goes out.

Food and water retailers have reported a different pattern. Demand for stockpiled goods, including bottled water and non-perishable food, has also climbed since Wes Streeting, identified in the source as Defence Secretary, launched the 'national resilience conversation' on October 22. Mr Streeting asked Britons to prepare for disruption caused by national disasters or cyber attacks from hostile states.

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Jim Bligh, Director of Food Policy at the British Retail Consortium, said that while some retailers have seen a small uptick in sales of some products, food availability remains strong and retailers remain well stocked with all essential products.

What the Surge Means for UK Households

The government's advice urges households to keep an emergency kit ready. The recommended kit includes three days' worth of non-perishable food and bottled water, as well as blankets, an FM radio and power banks. The guidance shows that preparation is focused on practical items that can keep a home functioning during an outage.

Retail figures released on the day of publication show the scale of the shift. In the ten days after the announcement, hand sanitiser sales rose 83 per cent compared with the same period last year, while bottled water sales rose 67 per cent. The number of people buying tinned meat since the start of the campaign also rose by 43 per cent, equivalent to an extra 400,000 shoppers buying the product each day.

Warnings to stockpile essentials have also been issued by governments across Europe, Asia and North America amid heightened global tensions. For UK shoppers, the immediate impact is clear: torches, lanterns, spare batteries, bottled water and tinned food are selling at levels well above last year, while the British Retail Consortium maintains that supply of essential products remains secure.