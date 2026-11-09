Torch Literary Arts November Events: Black Women Writers Spotlight

Torch Literary Arts hosts November programming featuring Black women writers. Events include Texas Book Festival panel, film screenings, and virtual writing circles in Austin.

Torch Literary Arts is launching a comprehensive November schedule dedicated to amplifying the voices of Black women writers. Amanda Johnston, the founder of this Austin -based nonprofit, joined We Are Austin to outline how the organization is transforming storytelling from the page into vibrant community experiences. The programming utilizes literature, film, and direct conversation to foster deeper connections among readers and creators in the region.

Torch Literary Arts Mission and Center Hours

Torch Literary Arts operates as a local nonprofit dedicated to uplifting Black women writers from diverse global backgrounds. Through its Torch Center, the organization provides literary programs and creative opportunities that allow writers and readers to share experiences and discover new talent. The nonprofit hosts an annual retreat and regular social literary events to support this mission.

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The brick-and-mortar Torch Center welcomes visitors to its dedicated space from Tuesday through Thursday between noon and 6 p.m. Evening programs commence at 7 p.m., providing ample time for community engagement. Johnston emphasized that these initiatives are designed to enrich the local community while supporting an underrepresented group of authors who bring unique perspectives to the literary landscape.

Virtual Writing Circle and Global Participation

Torch Literary Arts initiated its November calendar with a Writing Circle scheduled for November 9. This virtual program meets twice a month via Zoom, inviting writers to collaborate on projects and establish a consistent writing routine. Participants may respond to specific prompts or continue working on existing manuscripts within a supportive online environment.

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The initiative has attracted a diverse international membership, including writers from Mexico, Germany, and South Africa. Johnston described the circle as a gentle method for maintaining accountability through peer support. The virtual format allows writers to participate from anywhere, ensuring accessibility for those who may not be able to attend in-person events but still wish to engage with the creative process.

Texas Book Festival Panel and Lit Crawl Showcase

On November 14, Torch Literary Arts partners with the Texas Book Festival for a major afternoon event at 3 p.m. Authors Deesha Philyaw and LaToya Watkins will appear at the Capitol Auditorium, located at 1100 Congress Avenue in Austin. Philyaw is the writer of The True Confessions of First Lady Freeman, while Watkins authored The Book of Chuck. The pair will discuss family relationships and narrative twists in their novels.

Torch Literary Arts curates both the afternoon panel and an evening showcase as part of this collaboration. The Texas Book Festival Lit Crawl Torch Showcase begins at 7 p.m. at Sip Haus, located at 715 Red River Street in Austin. LaToya Watkins joins Amena Brown, Amy DuBois Barnett, Renée Watson, and Elizabeth Acevedo for rapid-fire readings from their respective works during this evening segment.

Reasonable Doubt Screening and Industry Discussion

The programming continues on November 18 with a special screening of the Hulu series Reasonable Doubt. The hybrid event takes place at the Torch Center, located at 6406 N. I-35 Frontage Road, Suite 1807, Austin, TX 78752. The gathering begins at 7 p.m., allowing attendees to view an episode together in person before participating in a virtual conversation.

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The discussion features actor Tiffany Cox and screenwriter Loy A. Webb. They will provide behind-the-scenes insights into the transition of television stories from the written page to the screen. Johnston noted that the event offers audiences a detailed look at the creative process involved in adapting literary concepts for visual media.

Knife Documentary Screening at State Theatre

The November lineup concludes on November 20 with a screening of Knife: The Attempted Murder of Salman Rushdie. This documentary event takes place at Austin's State Theatre. The selection aligns with the organization's focus on significant literary narratives and the real-world impacts on writers. This final event of the month highlights the ongoing relevance of author safety and artistic expression in contemporary society.