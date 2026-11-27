Tor Books issued an apology and pulled the cover for Ilona Andrews' upcoming fantasy novel after discovering unauthorized AI art was used in the design process.

Tor Books, a prominent imprint of Macmillan, has issued a formal apology to readers and fans after it was revealed that the cover art for an upcoming fantasy novel contained images generated by artificial intelligence. The controversy centers on the cover for This Crown Will Not Rule Me, the second installment in the Maggie the Undying series by authors Ilona and Andrew Gordon, who write together under the pen name Ilona Andrews. The publisher acknowledged the error shortly after fans flagged the artwork, stating that the use of generative AI violated their standard contracts with cover artists and leading to the immediate removal of the image.

Immediate Response To AI Art Discovery

Tor Books initially shared the controversial cover art in an Instagram post on November 17 to promote the September 2027 release of the book. However, the publisher deleted the post just three days later and released an official statement admitting that generative AI had been used in the creation of the cover design. The statement emphasized that both Tor Books and the authors, Ilona Andrews, were unaware of the AI usage until after the design had already been shared publicly with the audience.

Also read How Four Unadaptable Fantasy Books Defied Hollywood Odds

Details On The Cover Art Controversy

The cover art for This Crown Will Not Rule Me was credited to Andrew Davis, who previously designed the cover for the first book in the series, This Kingdom Will Not Kill Me. Tor Books confirmed that the use of AI in the cover design is a violation of their contractual obligations with cover artists. The publisher stated that the cover art would no longer appear on any completed copies of the book and promised to bolster its internal review processes to prevent similar incidents in the future. It remains unclear whether Tor will change the cover for the first book or if Andrew Davis will be assigned a new project.

Authors Address The Incident Publicly

In a separate statement posted on their website, Ilona Andrews explained that fans were the first to alert them to the potential use of generative AI. The authors noted that the cover had been commissioned by the publisher and that a sketch was provided to their art department, which appeared to be a typical cover design. Andrews admitted that they lacked the expertise to identify the use of AI technology in the design process but stressed that they were unaware of any wrongdoing at the time.

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Context Of Broader AI Publishing Issues

This incident adds to a growing list of controversies involving generative AI in the publishing industry. In March, Hachette canceled the publication of Shy Girl by Mia Ballard after readers and AI detection software suggested the book contained AI-generated text. Similarly, in August, Minotaur, another Macmillan imprint, canceled a $2.4 million deal with author Jerry Falade due to suspicions that his crime novel, Call Me, I'll Hide the Body, was written with the aid of generative AI tools.

Industry Impact And Future Implications

The rapid response from Tor Books highlights the increasing scrutiny on publishers regarding the use of AI in creative processes. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the ethics and transparency of AI in the publishing world, with readers and authors alike calling for clearer guidelines and stricter enforcement of existing contracts. As the industry continues to grapple with these issues, it remains to be seen how publishers will adapt their processes to ensure the integrity of creative works and protect the rights of artists and authors.