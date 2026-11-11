Topgolf cutting prices at all US locations to make experience more affordable for customers

Topgolf is lowering prices at all of its U.S. locations.

DALLAS - Topgolf is lowering prices at all of its U.S. locations. The sports-entertainment company announced the price reduction this week after guests shared in a survey that they would visit more often if it were more affordable.

“I heard a common theme from our guests: our experience is unmatched, from high-quality food to games and the ability to connect through friendly competition, but our prices are too high to keep them coming back,” Topgolf CEO David McKillips said in a statement. Topgolf said it would be reducing gameplay rates by 20% nationwide, effective Monday.

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According to the company, the lower rates won’t be a limited-time promotion but rather a permanent change and would not require a coupon or promotional code.

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“I want our guests to know that we heard them and are now introducing our lowest prices ever,” McKillips continued. “Topgolf has always been about more play for all and by reducing the price of gameplay, we’re backing that commitment up. ” Topgolf is described as a sports entertainment complex that offers inclusive, high-tech golf games that everyone can enjoy year-round.

The upgraded golf experience was first offered in Virginia before expanding to more than 100 locations in the U.S. and internationally. Topgolf locations can be found online , along with its pricing options.