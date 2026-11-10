Top WWE Star Reportedly Opted Out of Crown Jewel Saudi Arabia Trip

This year's WWE Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia was loaded with controversy because of violence that plagued the area in the weeks leading up to the event. A m

in Saudi Arabia was loaded with controversy because of violence that plagued the area in the weeks leading up to the event. The four-match card was moved from an outdoor venue in Riyadh to an indoor one because of security concerns.

The show featured both a men's and women's WWE Crown Jewel Championship match, a world tag team championship match, and a Last Man Standing grudge match between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. Another match was scheduled for the show, but it was reportedly canceled.on the horizon, that seemed like the place to settle it. Balor vs. Gunther was scheduled, but the match didn't take place. We now know why.

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, the reason that Gunther vs. Balor didn't happen was that Gunther opted not to go to Saudi Arabia for the event. The report indicates Balor wasn't excited to go, but would have had Gunther agreed. Their feud continued on this week's episode ofwho were openly against going to Saudi Arabia.

Top company brass, including Mark Shapiro and Ari Emanuel, said that they were monitoring the situation in the country and that they wouldn't put talent in harm's way for a payday. At the same time, the company reportedly would have lost millions had they canceled the show. , Roman Reigns and Chelsea Green won the WWE Crown Jewel Championships, though Green paid a stiff price for winning hers.

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After her match against Liv Morgan, she was attacked by Tiffany Stratton, who cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and won the WWE Women's Championship. That wasn't the only title change during the show. The WWE World Tag Team Championships changed hands as Penta and Je'Von Evans defeated The Vision to win the belts. In the Last Man Standing match, Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton.

Rhodes hit Orton with a punt kick and Orton could not answer a ten-count after it. Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops.

Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.