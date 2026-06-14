Top World Cup Parlays for Today: Anytime Goal Scorer SGPs for June 14

Our favorite World Cup parlays for every game on June 14, hand-picked by Josh Inglis.

Sunday's World Cup card features plenty of star power in front of goal. We've built four anytime goalscorer parlays around the players most likely to score.

Sunday's World Cup slate features four matches, four very different betting profiles, and plenty of value in the anytime goalscorer market. , targeting players who dominate shots, set pieces, and penalty duties can be one of the most profitable betting approaches during the group stage. From Germany's star-studded attack against Curacao to Viktor Gyokeres leading Sweden's frontline versus Tunisia, here are our favorite anytime goalscorer parlays for Sunday's four-match card.

Germany is the biggest favorite of the opening round , and with an implied team total north of three goals, they're expected to put up a big number on Sunday. Kai Havertz is the clear betting favorite to lead Germany in scoring at +175, compared to +600 for the next shortest option. He also took a penalty during the friendlies, adding another path to goals.

Florian Wirtz rounds out the pairing after looking like Germany's best attacking player in the lead-up matches: He produced three goals and two assists in the friendlies and consistently generated quality chances and expected production. This is the match to target two-way scoring, with BTTS — Yes sitting at -125, one of the shortest prices in that market during the opening week of the tournament.

Cody Gakpo gets the nod over Memphis Depay due to the uncertainty surrounding Depay's health. If Depay isn't fully fit, Gakpo could also pick up penalty duties, giving him multiple paths to goals... and he looks like the stronger Dutch scoring option early in the tournament. On the Japanese side, Ayase Ueda is the clear choice. He is +225 to lead Japan in goals, with the next shortest option all the way back at +900.

Ueda handled penalty duties during qualification and dominated the team's xG production, making him the focal point of the Japanese attack. This could be one of the lowest-scoring matches of the opening week, with Over 2.5 goals paying a hefty +200. It's tough to see either side putting up multiple goals, so I'm taking one scorer from each team and not getting too cute with a +1200 ticket.

Enner Valencia is the penalty taker for an Ecuador side that tends to play in tight, low-scoring matches. During qualification, he produced nearly three times the xG of any teammate and accounted for 46% of Ecuador's goals. If Ecuador finds the scoresheet, there's a good chance Valencia is involved. For the Ivory Coast, Amad Diallo is the pick.

He turned things up during AFCON with three goals and an assist, then carried that form into the friendlies with another goal. He is tied with Ange Bony for the shortest odds to finish as the Ivory Coast's top scorer. Sweden is only a -110 favorite, despite failing to win a match during the qualification group stage and then needing to run the table in the playoffs, where they still conceded three goals.

Tunisia has a real path to getting on the scoresheet Sunday night. Hazem Mastouri is the Tunisian I want. He was one of just three players on the squad to score multiple goals during qualification and the only one to post an xG above 2.0. For Sweden, Viktor Gyökeres is the clear choice.

He is tied for the shortest odds to score for his nation, led the team in xG during qualification, and converted Sweden's lone penalty goal. His penalty-taking ability only adds to his appeal, and in the playoffs, he scored a hat trick vs. Ukraine — then scored the winning goal in a 3-2 defeat of Poland in the 88' of a 2-2 game. : Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website.

We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links. Josh Inglis is a rising star in the sports betting content space, specializing in MLB, NHL, and NFL markets. Since joining Covers in 2019, Josh has focused his betting expertise on player props and derivative markets, finding them easier for beating the closing line compared to sides and totals. His engaging analysis and content have been showcased on major networks such as TSN, VSiN, BetMGM Network, and NBC.

Josh is a prolific bettor, tracking over 2,500 bets annually and he consistently shares his results through monthly transparency reports. At Covers, he is renowned for his MLB release shows and NHL Puck Props, which are integral parts of the site's live content lineup. Before his tenure at Covers, Josh spent a decade teaching while pursuing sports media on the side. He has also contributed to live global senior-level broadcasts for the WBSC.

Josh advocates for sports bettors to bet early, emphasizing the importance of securing better numbers by beating the public to the market. He also advises having multiple sportsbook accounts to ensure access to the best possible odds. FIFA World Cup Odds & Win Probability 2026: Spain Lead, USA Shorten After Impressive WinBelgium vs Egypt Predictions, Picks & Odds — Monday, June 15 World Cup Match





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