Top White House Official Flees After Stephen Miller’s Takeover

Another one bites the dust at the Trump administration.

Stephen Miller’s elevation to White House chief of staff has already led to one major MAGA departure. Now, one of Wiles’ longstanding allies has announced he is leaving the administration, ahead of Miller taking over.

Miller has drawn criticism for his hard-line views and is the architect of Trump’s brutal mass deportation policy. Susie Wiles has left her role as White House chief of staff and will be replaced by her former deputy, Stephen Miller. Richard Walters offered his resignation as White House deputy chief of staff on Friday, the same day Miller’s promotion was announced,.

Also read Trump Offers Dana White Role as White House Press Secretary

The publication said Walters was one of Wiles’ closest allies, and that they had worked together for more than a decade.

“Serving President Trump has been the honor of a lifetime and I will always be thankful to Susie Wiles for the opportunity,” he told the publication in a statement. He added, “Stephen is building an incredible and capable team to implement the President’s agenda and I look forward to being part of it from the outside.

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”Walters had been in the role since May, and is a veteran Republican operative who previously worked as executive director of the inaugural committee for Trump and Vice President JD Vance. He is the longest-tenured chief of staff in Republican National Committee history, according to Axios, and played a key part in all three of Trump’s presidential campaigns.

“While he will be leaving us, Richard will continue to help from the outside as we continue to work with all of our strength to deliver for President Trump and his courageous fight to Save America,” Miller said It is the first major move since Miller’s promotion, which comes after the Republican party’s disastrous showing in the midterm elections, where they lost control of both the House and the Senate to Democrats.launched in August last year. However, she has struggled to find an audience for her soft-ball interviews.

Her only episode to break 1 million YouTube views was an awkward chat with her former boss Elon Musk. Most episodes logged less than 20,000 views.

“With @StephenM taking on this new role for President Trump, I’ve decided to stop recording new podcast episodes,” Katie said in a post on X.“Nothing is more important than raising our four kids. While I’ve loved the podcast, the time commitment is too great and now is the time to step away. I’ll be cheering President Trump and his team on from outside the administration,” she added. Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly.

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