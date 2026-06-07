Top Western Endings That Still Resonate

A curated list of classic Western films celebrated for their memorable and impactful endings, ranging from chaotic meta-humor to bittersweet ambiguity and thematic closure.

There are certain things you might expect to see at the end of a Western, and with some of the movies below, some have inevitable endings.

Like, a reliable thing to do is have a showdown, building to it the whole movie, or a memorable Western ending might do something else, or have some kind of final battle/shootout end in a way that’s perhaps unexpected. Below, there are Westerns with great endings. That’s what ties them all together, though they're not all great for the same reasons.

So, in laying out those reasons, there will be some spoilers, but most of these are fairly old and overall classics , so diving into spoiler territory feels like fair game. And the headline did have the word “Ending” in it, and stuff. 10 'Blazing Saddles' Easily the silliest ending that'll be mentioned here, Blazing Saddles intentionally implodes in its final act to wondrous effect.

The whole movie is undeniably chaotic before it nears its ending, of course, but the ending itself takes things to a whole other level, with a memorable breaking of the fourth wall that sees all the Old West characters suddenly running around the Warner Bros. film lot, and eventually, some attend the premiere of the movie they’ve just been in. Mel Brooks makes it work somehow, because he was just operating on another level entirely, back in 1974.

It’s glorious nonsense, and Mel Brooks makes it work somehow, because he was just operating on another level entirely, back in 1974 . Whether it’s literally Blazing Saddles at its funniest might be up for debate, but what’s harder to deny is the notion that this particular ending is great, and also oddly perfect for such a film. 9 'Shane' If an honorable mention can go out to another similar Western here, it should go out to The Searchers, which, like Shane, concludes with the protagonist having achieved his goal, but then having to set out again toward a less certain future.

The Searchers might have the better final shot, to really drive this home, but the ending of Shane is perhaps more emotional, with the main character’s fate even more up to interpretation. The titular character here is injured, and so the movie keeps it ambiguous as to whether he succumbs to his wounds or not.

Then there’s the kid, Joey, who cries out for Shane to come back as the movie finally concludes. Laying it all out like that makes Shane’s ending sound a bit simplistic or even clunky, but in execution, it works well, and is effectively bittersweet. 8 'Unforgiven' Unforgiven is great enough to be worth recommending to pretty much anyone, even those who don’t usually like the Western genre.

It’s a film Clint Eastwood both starred in and directed, being at the top of his game on both fronts, all the while being supported by a great cast that also has the likes of Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, and Richard Harris at their respective bests. It’s a movie about a former outlaw taking on what’s purportedly one final job, helping out a group of people who feel they’ve not been taken seriously by their sheriff, who ends up being tremendously corrupt.

The whole thing is a fantastic exploration of morality and justice, with the final confrontation not really being exciting or action-packed, but gripping in other ways, and also perfectly suited to what the film had been going for thematically and tonally up until that point. 7 'Duck, You Sucker!

' While it’s tempting to put all the Sergio Leone Westerns here, since they all end well, there are “only” going to be three mentioned. So, honorable mentions are in order for both A Fistful of Dollars and For a Few Dollars More, but his other three Westerns have even stronger finales, including the one found in Duck, You Sucker! , which is Leone’s most emotionally taxing Western, and also his most underrated movie overall.

The two central characters in this film are both very flawed, but they're also both quite tragic, with one’s past being hinted at throughout, and the other going through various tragic events throughout the film itself. They're also wrapped up in a revolutionary conflict against more evil enemies, and then the film concludes with almost everyone dying. You can kind of feel that sort of climax coming, for much of Duck, You Sucker!

, but it still stings more than you might expect when it does finally happen. 6 'High Noon' High Noon is not unique, in terms of being a Western that builds to an eventual showdown, but the directness of the path to that showdown does feel distinctive. After all, High Noon takes place in real time, or something very close to it, with the continuing countdown toward noon being something the characters and viewers alike are all very aware of.

The noon train marks the time when an old enemy of the protagonist arrives in town, and so most of High Noon is about that marshal trying to get support from the people he’s protected in the past, so he’s not outgunned by his foe, who’s out for vengeance.

This all leads to an exceptionally tense final gunfight, and then what comes after the gunfight also proves quite powerful. 5 'Once Upon a Time in the West' Another Sergio Leone flick, Once Upon a Time in the West was a departure from the Dollars trilogy, being a little slower and more bittersweet than any of the films in that trilogy, though it wasn’t as harrowing as Duck, You Sucker.

There are several central characters here, with the one closest to the center being a woman named Jill, and much of the conflict involves a ruthless outlaw trying to gain some desirable land she now owns, following a massacre he perpetrated. There’s also a guy called Harmonica who wants revenge on the outlaw for his own reasons, and the reveal of why he’s been pursuing a duel all this time is undoubtedly incredible.

You get the catharsis of that shootout, plus some other action beats, and then what feels like a bittersweet farewell to the truly “old” Old West. The ending here really does strike a perfect balance, emotionally, rounding out a lot narratively while also suggesting that life, and America itself, do go on. 4 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' There are going to be two 1969 Westerns back-to-back here, and they both have somewhat similar endings.

The first of them is Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, which is about the two titular characters as they make a bunch of enemies through doing their outlaw thing, and then attempt to flee all those enemies while finding that harder and harder to do. They have to make a stand by the film’s end, and their deaths are certain, even if the movie technically stops right before you see them perish.

In that sense, they live on as legends, but the ending gets this across without being corny. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is a classic for plenty of other reasons beyond its ending, but that ending is, without a doubt, one of the most memorable and striking parts of the entire film. 3 'The Wild Bunch' Much of the praise The Wild Bunch gets, it gets for its ending, but it’s also worth highlighting that the way the film opens is incredible, too.

It’s also got an opening that’s almost as uncompromising and violent as the ending, making it the kind of thing where if you hear about The Wild Bunch’s infamous violence, and then you see the opening, you'd probably assume that’s as savage as things get. Subscribe to the newsletter for deep dives on Western endings Explore richer context by subscribing to the newsletter — deep, spoiler-conscious explorations of legendary Western endings and other classic cinematic finales, with curated takes to rewatch, rethink, and discuss.

Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. Nope. The ending is a bit like Scarface if it were a Western, and if there were four Tony Montanas instead of one.

After a movie spent on the run, the characters, feeling alienated from the changing West they now barely belong to, take a stand and choose to go out in a blaze of glory, and that whole explosive climax is one of the best ever staged in any movie, Western or otherwise. 2 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' The best ending to any Sergio Leone movie would have to be the one found in The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

This enduring Western is well-paced and consistently either exciting or suspenseful, and sometimes a bit of both at the same time. Its narrative concerns a race into the desert to find a buried fortune, with three men caught up in this high-stakes competition, sometimes working together but, more often, trying to trip the others up.

They get to a graveyard where the gold is, and then there’s a Mexican standoff that is, while you're watching it, maybe the most thrilling sequence in the history of the Western genre.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly was already a 10/10 before the final 15 to 20 minutes, but then the climax happens, and you start wondering whether you can break the rating scale, somehow, and give it an 11 . 1 'The Great Silence' It’s difficult to talk about what makes The Great Silence so great without at least hinting at the ending, because it really builds toward that ultimately devastating climax, and it really wouldn’t be the same movie at all if it ended more conventionally. It’s a film about a mute gunslinger outmatched against a group of bounty hunters, struggling to protect outlaws who are fleeing said bounty hunters.

In the end, the hero does not succeed, his love interest also gets killed, and then all the outlaws are wiped out, too. The villains get away with it, and the ending ends up being as cold and brutal as the scenery and overall feel of the rest of the film.

The Great Silence is both amazing and amazingly depressing, with the ending being essential to its eventual impact, and the film’s undeniably unforgettable quality. Like Follow Followed The Great Silence Not Rated Western Drama Release Date January 27, 1969 Runtime 105 Minutes Director Sergio Corbucci Writers Sergio Corbucci, Vittoriano Petrilli, Mario Amendola, Bruno Corbucci, John Davis Hart, Lewis E. Ciannelli Cast See All Powered by Expand Collapse





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