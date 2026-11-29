An analysis of the archenemies who have devastated Spider-Man. From the Green Goblin to the Jackal, discover how these villains ruined Peter Parker's life and reputation.

Doctor Octopus has usurped Peter Parker's body in the Superior Spider-Man storyline, creating Parker Industries to pursue his own path. This villainous takeover destroyed Peter's relationships and reputation, forcing him to hide in memory recesses. Norman Osborn and Harry Osborn have pushed the web-slinger to the brink by manipulating his view of Gwen Stacy. The Green Goblin killed Gwen and masterminded the Clone Saga to cause maximum pain. These archenemies represent only a fraction of the threats facing Spider-Man in New York City.

Doctor Octopus Superior Takeover

Some argue Doctor Octopus deserves the spot of Spider-Man's primary archenemy more than the Green Goblin. Otto Octavius has consistently proven to be one of the most creative villains in the Marvel Universe. He devised new angles to destroy the Wall-Crawler by forming the Sinister Six. This team gathered Spider-Man's strongest foes with the specific intent to wipe him off the map. Otto even executed deliberate schemes to gain access to nuclear arms inheritance. One such plan involved nearly marrying Aunt May to exploit her assets. Every word describing this scheme is completely accurate within the comic book canon.

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The most significant impact Otto left on Peter Parker came from stealing his body. He became the Superior Spider-Man and totally usurped Peter's life. This act destroyed all of Peter's relationships and annihilated his reputation. Otto pursued his own path by creating Parker Industries to gain wealth and power. Peter was forced to hide in the recesses of Otto's memories just to survive. When he finally took his body back, he carried the guilt of knowing someone died. Peter spent years picking up the pieces of his shattered life after the event. Otto made him unfathomably rich, but the villain even took that away quickly. Peter had to dissolve the company to prevent its evil use. This body swap nearly destroyed everything, including New York City itself.

Jackal Clone Saga Madness

The Jackal remains one of Peter's most obsessed villains throughout comic history. He has never had his eye on Spider-Man directly in the traditional sense. Instead, his identity as Miles Warren was obsessed with Gwen Stacy. This obsession led him to clone her after her tragic death. His jealousy toward Peter resulted in cloning Peter out of pure spite. This discovery of Peter's secret set him on the path to the Clone Saga. Norman Osborn was the mastermind behind the broader conspiracy. The Jackal's diabolical madness was the driving force behind the small army. Peter had to grapple with an inordinate number of clones over time. This alone justifies his placement on this list of destructive villains. Warren expanded his megalomania to using Peter's DNA to make everyone's lives worse. He created the Spider-Virus and the Carrion Virus. These agents turned countless people into zombie-like creatures. The Jackal endlessly tormented Peter's clone brothers. He will never stop pursuing new ways to torment people. These actions inevitably fall onto Peter's plate with all the guilt.

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Cormac Torment Family Secrets

Cormac is the newest villain on this list of antagonists facing Spider-Man. His confrontation with Spider-Man is far from over in recent storylines. However, he has already made a very strong case for his inclusion here. The villainous Torment allowed Cormac to discover Peter's secret identity. He also learned that he was May's biological son. At first, he seemed content to be the son May thought she lost. He planned to actually usurp Peter's place in May's heart. Cormac used his power to remove all of May's memories of Peter. He erased the feelings she had for him entirely. This left Peter a stranger to her, while Cormac became the most important person. He used vast resources to alter May's legal documents. This made him her medical proxy against Peter's wishes. He even turned the law against Peter in subsequent conflicts. Cormac convinced May's boyfriend to side with him in the dispute. Peter has lost the most important person in his entire existence. He must watch as she gets closer to a sociopathic monster. This villain is fueled by endless greed and deep insecurities. Ravage ripped away the one stable part of Spider-Man's existence. Peter now has to rebuild his relationship with May from nothing. He knows he is smack dab in the middle of a cold war. Only he or Cormac could walk away from this conflict alive.

J Jonah Jameson Smear Campaign

J Jonah Jameson's place on this list might seem harsh at a first glance. He has done more damage to Spider-Man over time than literally anyone else. He remains one of Spidey's most vocal supporters in the current era. This shift only came after decades of hostility. Jameson ran a smear campaign that was incredibly effective. It became standard for citizens of the Marvel Universe to hate him. He branded the Wall-Crawler a criminal and a menace. This reputation was cultivated so skillfully that it became the default status. Everyone considers this Spider-Man's status in the public zeitgeist. The Green Goblin killed Gwen Stacy and created lasting trauma. Harry Green Goblin convinced Peter that Gwen cheated on him. She had two children with Norman in a twisted narrative. Norman and Harry pushed Peter to the very brink of sanity. They are far from the only villains to ruin his life. The list includes five other villains who went above and beyond. Doctor Octopus stole his body and reputation. The Jackal created an army of clones from his DNA. Cormac stole his mother's love and memory. Jameson ruined his public image for generations. These villains have left lasting marks on Peter Parker's history.