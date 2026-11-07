Top Upcoming Fantasy Movies: Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, and Narnia

Discover the most anticipated upcoming fantasy films including Game of Thrones Aegon's Conquest and The Lord of the Rings The Hunt for Gollum set for release between 2027 and 2029.

Upcoming fantasy films are set to dominate the cinematic landscape over the next several years, with major franchises returning to the big screen after significant hiatuses or successful television runs. Studios are investing heavily in high-profile adaptations of beloved literary works, targeting release dates between 2027 and 2029. These projects represent a significant shift in the entertainment industry, moving away from serialized television formats back toward theatrical blockbusters for fantasy genres.

Game of Thrones Film Expansion

HBO will release Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest in 2029, marking the first time the Westeros franchise appears in a theatrical film. Owen Harris will direct the project while Mattson Tomlin and Beau Willimon write the screenplay. The story begins a century before House of the Dragon and follows Aegon the First during his conquest of Westeros alongside his sister wives and their dragons. Plans for this prequel originated in 2017 to capitalize on the massive cultural impact of George R. R. Martin's books and the original HBO series.

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Lord of the Rings Prequel Plans

Andy Serkis is directing The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, which arrives in theaters in 2027. The film explores events from Tolkien's appendices where Gandalf sends Aragorn to hunt for Gollum. Ian McKellen and Jamie Dornan reprise their roles as Gandalf and Aragorn respectively while Serkis plays the titular character. This release serves as the initial entry in a planned series of live-action films based on the legendary author's universe.

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Narnia Reboot Details

Netflix and eOne are producing Narnia: The Magician's Nephew with Greta Gerwig writing and directing the 2027 film. The project follows a multi-year deal made in 2018 with the C.S. Lewis Company to revive the dormant franchise. Gerwig brings her creative approach to the foundational fantasy masterpiece following her success with Barbie. Some fans have expressed skepticism regarding the promotional material released so far.