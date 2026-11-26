Explore the most anticipated 2027 K-drama releases featuring Bae Suzy, Park Seo-joon, and Kim Go-eun in this guide to the year's top upcoming titles.

The South Korean entertainment industry is preparing for a significant expansion of its global influence in 2027. Following a decade of unprecedented growth driven by international streaming successes, the next wave of Hallyu content promises to deliver high-stakes drama, historical epics, and genre-bending thrillers. Fans can expect a diverse lineup of major productions slated for release in the coming year.

Medical Thriller Returns With Simultaneous Production

Season two of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is highly anticipated for a 2027 premiere. The medical drama quickly became a streaming phenomenon on Netflix due to its ensemble cast and intense surgical storylines. The success of the first season was so substantial that producers initiated simultaneous filming for seasons two and three. While an exact premiere date remains unconfirmed, the show is expected to return sometime in 2027.

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Bae Suzy Leads Royal Harem Romance Series

Men of the Harem offers a unique take on historical romance by centering on Empress Latil. Based on a popular webtoon, the story follows the Empress as she navigates political trials while managing a harem of male concubines. Bae Suzy stars as the powerful ruler, supported by five renowned actors playing her lovers. The series is scheduled to premiere in 2027, though specific production details remain under wraps.

Nam Joo-hyuk Stars in Dark Corporate Thriller

Nam Joo-hyuk takes on a morally complex role in the upcoming thriller titled Code. The actor plays lawyer Yun Tae-ju, who discovers a mysterious application capable of fulfilling any wish. The plot explores the high cost of ambition as Tae-ju partners with a hacker and a detective to uncover the truth. This narrative draws parallels to classic cautionary tales, suggesting that desires often come with severe consequences.

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Historical Romance Features Opposing Noble Families

The Twilight Between Us explores a century-long feud between two noble families. The series stars Gang Dong-Won as Mu-yeong, a disgraced heir, and Kim Go-eun as Su-ryeon, a princess constrained by royal decrees. The two characters enter an arranged marriage to end the conflict, leading to a strategic bond that evolves into genuine romance. The show is slated for a 2027 to 2028 release window.

Park Seo-joon Transitions From Romantic Lead to Villain

Set during the 1988 Seoul Olympics, Born Guilty follows Paeng-i, played by Park Seo-joon. The character unexpectedly inherits a massive criminal empire and becomes involved in a large-scale drug ring. The series marks a significant departure for the actor, who is known for romantic roles. The narrative contrasts personal greed against the turbulent backdrop of 1980s Korea.

Netflix Fantasy Romance And True Crime Detective Stories

Netflix is expanding its 2027 lineup with She, Wolf, a romantic fantasy about a college student who transforms into a werewolf. The story features Kim Min-ju as the protagonist caught in a love triangle with Do-ha and Hae-jun. Additionally, Detective Park Mi Ok brings a true-crime element to the year's slate. Kim Ji-won stars as a pioneering homicide detective overcoming challenges in a male-dominated field.