Top Underrated Tech Gadgets to Upgrade Your Kitchen

Discover versatile tech gadgets that aren't traditionally kitchen products but can significantly improve your cooking, organization, and cleaning routines. From smart displays and plugs to label makers and rechargeable lights, these affordable upgrades on Amazon offer convenience and efficiency.

You shouldn't just consider products labeled as kitchen devices. You may be able to overcome different kinds of challenges in preparing ingredients, cooking meals, and cleaning up by using gadgets you've purchased for other purposes.

For this list of common tech gadgets that are underrated kitchen upgrades, we considered products that are more often seen in other parts of the house. Among them are a smart display for hands-free access to recipe books and cooking tutorials, a smart plug that transforms any appliance into a smart device, and a robot vacuum and mop that won't wait for you to finish before it starts cleaning.

The gadgets we've included in this roundup are available on Amazon, where they have received solid average scores based on at least 500 ratings. The feedback they've received from the platform's shoppers, along with highlights from reviews on reputable websites and channels, supports our decision to include them in this article. A smart speaker, such as the Echo Dot, can be a versatile addition to your kitchen.

You'll be able to use voice commands to search for information about an ingredient, launch your favorite playlists, and access your other smart home devices, all while you've got your hands full. The gadget also has a compact design, measuring just over 7 inches tall and about 5 inches wide, so it won't take up too much of the valuable space on your kitchen countertop.

According to reviews, it delivers audio with crisp detail and deep bass, so Alexa and your music will sound great coming from the device. Comments from shoppers on Amazon, where the smart speaker holds an average score of 4.4 stars after almost 2,600 ratings, echo its high build quality and sound quality.

A smart display in your kitchen is a step up from a smart speaker, as you'll be able to use the screen to read recipes, watch cooking demonstrations, and even catch up on your favorite streaming shows while you're preparing meals. The Echo Show 11, with its 11-inch touchscreen, is the perfect size for the kitchen for easy viewing, without the need to mount it on the wall.

According to the retailer's customers, the Echo Show 11 is simple to set up, has great video and audio quality, and, because the display is elevated, it won't be subject to the various kitchen hazards associated with using a tablet. It also works well for video calls, in case you need to take or make some while in the kitchen.

The smart display is available for $219.99 on Amazon, where it has accumulated almost 4,800 reviews and an average rating of 4.4 stars. With the Kasa smart plug, which you can buy from Amazon for a list price of $29.99 for a pack of two, you can give smart capabilities to analog kitchen appliances.

For example, you can turn on the ice maker while still on the road to use for the drinks you're bringing home, schedule your coffee maker to start brewing at a certain time in the morning right before you wake up, or set a countdown for a waffle maker to shut off to make sure that it doesn't burn your food. With this Kasa smart plug, these functions are possible through its companion app.

One of the top features of this Kasa smart plug is its support for Matter, which will allow it to work with any of the popular smart home ecosystems and digital assistants for voice commands. The review also praises its design that allows two of the gadgets to fit in a two-socket outlet.

Other helpful features of the device include its easy setup process and power consumption monitoring, according to customers on Amazon, where the smart plug has an average score of 4.4 stars after more than 2,100 ratings. With so many ingredients and utensils in the kitchen stored in various boxes and containers, properly labeling them will save you so much time. The Brother P-Touch Cube label maker is a gadget that can give you the push to start organizing your kitchen.

It's very intuitive to use, with buttons that are easy to understand when customizing your labels with different fonts and frames, according to shoppers on Amazon. The device has received an average score of 4.6 stars on the platform after more than 5,300 reviews. This Brother label maker costs $44.99 on Amazon, though the label tapes and batteries are a separate purchase.

The device uses six AAA batteries, but Amazon customers said that they last a long time before they need a replacement. With 25 label templates and the ability to save up to 30 labels that you're going to print frequently, this gadget will prove to be a great addition not just to any kitchen, but to any home.

Even with a healthy number of lighting fixtures in the kitchen, you can't avoid some dark areas, like the inside of the pantry or the backs of cabinets. Instead of wired lights that require an electrician's installation, it's easier to set up rechargeable lights like the Aogrand rechargeable LED lights, which you can get in a pack of two for a list price of $21.99 on Amazon.

It may be difficult to run a power cable in certain spots in the kitchen, but the magnetic mounts on these lights eliminate that problem, as pointed out by Amazon shoppers





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Smart Home Kitchen Gadgets Tech Upgrades Amazon Deals Cooking Tools Organization Smart Display Smart Plug Label Maker Rechargeable Lights

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