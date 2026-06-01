Top Underrated Smartwatch Alternatives to the Apple Watch

Explore smartwatch options beyond the Apple Watch, featuring brands like Amazfit, Fitbit, and Withings that offer competitive features, longer battery life, and cross-platform compatibility at lower price points.

The Apple Watch is a dominant force in the smartwatch market, known for its seamless integration with iPhones, access to services like Apple Music and Fitness+, and a polished user experience within the Apple ecosystem.

However, it is not the sole option for consumers. Several underrated smartwatch brands offer compelling alternatives that can match or even surpass Apple's offerings in terms of features, price, or both. Leading competitors such as Samsung's Galaxy Watch and Google's Pixel Watch are optimized for their respective brand phones, unlocking additional features when paired with a Samsung or Google Pixel device, though both are compatible with any Android phone.

Neither of these watches, however, offers native support for iPhones, with only some older Galaxy models providing limited functionality. In contrast, Garmin stands out as a well-known, brand-agnostic choice that works equally well with both Android and iOS. Another brand often praised for value is Huawei, though its products are not officially sold in the United States. Beyond these, there are other noteworthy underrated brands to consider.

Amazfit is renowned for affordable smartwatches that deliver accurate tracking for workouts, activities, and vital signs. Their product range spans from entry-level models to more advanced options like the Amazfit Balance 2, which strikes a balance with premium features at a relatively low cost. A key advantage is its impressive battery life, promising up to 21 days on a single charge, far exceeding the daily or near-daily charging requirement of most Apple Watch models.

Amazfit also offers square-shaped designs such as the popular Bip series, which visually resemble the Apple Watch. While Amazfit does not integrate with Apple-specific services like Fitness+ or Apple Music, it compensates with hundreds of sports modes covering everything from running, cycling, and swimming to niche activities like pickleball and board games. Additional features include coaching, AI analysis, and voice control-capabilities often associated with the Apple Watch but at a fraction of the price.

Its Zepp OS can sync with Apple Health, ensuring that all health data remains accessible within the Apple ecosystem. Moreover, choosing Amazfit provides flexibility, as the watch will continue to function even if you switch to an Android phone in the future. Fitbit has experienced shifts since Google's acquisition, with Google focusing more on its Pixel Watch line. Until May 2026, Pixel Watches used the Fitbit app, but Google Health is set to fully replace it.

Google Health is available for iPhones and will connect to both old and new Fitbit devices, potentially revitalizing Fitbit's relevance for iPhone users. The latest Fitbit model is the screenless Fitbit Air, but the Fitbit Sense 2 remains a popular choice with advanced sensors comparable to the Apple Watch and significantly better battery life-up to six days per charge versus the Apple Watch's daily charging.

While a Google Health Premium subscription is needed for the full feature set, the lower hardware cost of Fitbit devices makes such a subscription affordable. Fitbits are also likely to remain more budget-friendly than Apple Watch even when upgrading to newer models. For those who prefer a more classic, elegant aesthetic over the tech-centric square look of the Apple Watch, Withings offers a refined alternative with models like the ScanWatch 2.

These smartwatches resemble traditional timepieces with analog hands and a small display at the top of the face. Users may either miss the large interactive screen of an Apple Watch or appreciate this minimalist design that blends in as a regular accessory. Withings watches provide comprehensive health tracking and boast an exceptional battery life of up to 30 days.

Although not as cheap as some other alternatives like Fitbit, they may only cost slightly less than an Apple Watch, but the style is far more understated and focuses on passive tracking rather than appearing as a gadget. Leveraging Withings' expertise in the medical field, devices include medical-grade ECG and atrial fibrillation detection, offering trustworthy health data. They are fully compatible with both iPhone and Android.

Newer iterations, such as the ScanWatch Vitals, bring further advancements including smarter temperature insights for tracking variations, extended battery life, and improved algorithms for more accurate monitoring





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Smartwatch Apple Watch Alternatives Amazfit Fitbit Withings Garmin Samsung Galaxy Watch Google Pixel Watch Wearable Technology Health Tracking Battery Life

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