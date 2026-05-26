Top TV Stars Still Rolling in the Dough After Their Shows Went Off the Air

Forbes reveals the top TV stars still earning millions in residuals after their shows went off the air more than two decades ago and continue to earn tens of millions of dollars from streaming channels who host reruns of their popular series. Despite contract disputes and refunds to appear on the show, several celebrities are still rolling in the dough decades after their shows ended their run

Top TV stars still earning millions in residuals after their shows went off the air more than two decades ago and are still earning tens of millions of dollars from streaming channels who host reruns of their popular series.

The figures have been revealed by Forbes, which lists several celebrities who earn in the millions from their past projects. The pay is based on a flat fee that is made with little allowance for how many times viewers watch the show or the star power that made it a hit in the first place.

Among the top earners is Everybody Loves Raymond star Ray Romano, who set a Guinness World record when he was paid nearly $2 million per episode for the show's final season in 2005. The actor, who played the sarcastic sports writer Raymond Barone on the show created by Phil Rosenthal from 1996 to 2005, is worth an estimated $200 million today and is paid up to $18 million annually from the show's continued streaming on services such as Paramount+ and Peacock.

He is not alone in his earnings from residuals, as several other celebrities are still earning tens of millions of dollars from reruns of their popular shows. Among those are Friends stars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, and David Schwimmer, who each earn up to $20 million a year from the show's continued streaming.

Other top earners include Pamela Anderson, who earned $4,000 a year for her role as lifeguard CJ Parker on Baywatch, and Brad Garrett, who was reportedly paid $1.8 million a week during the eighth season of Everybody Loves Raymond after the show's cast members decided to renegotiate their contracts. However, not all celebrities have been so fortunate.

Garrett, who played Robert Barone on the show, was said to have been infuriated by the contract dispute and refused to work on several episodes until CBS negotiated a new contract. Despite this, he was still reportedly one of the top earners from the show's residuals





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