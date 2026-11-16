A deep dive into four iconic television series that master human behavior, from I Love Lucy to Deadwood, exploring their lasting cultural impact and emotional depth.

HBO's Succession has concluded its run with a heartbreaking finale that cements its status as one of the greatest television dramas ever produced. The series ended not with a triumphant corporate takeover, but with a devastating display of emotional collapse among the Roy siblings. Kieran Culkin, who played Roman Roy, delivered a performance that left audiences furious and heartbroken twenty years after the show began its cultural impact.

Roman Roy was portrayed as an extraordinarily wealthy adult whose emotional development appeared to have stopped somewhere around adolescence. Throughout the series, he competed with his siblings for the approval of his father, Logan Roy, who had built a massive media empire. The siblings spent their lives competing for his position, yet their boardroom victories were often elaborate attempts to win a father's affection.

Also read Lucy Watson Reveals Arla Farm Conditions in Animal Justice Project Investigation

The final episode featured a phone call from an airplane that abruptly forced the siblings into a situation their money and influence could not control. They stumbled over words, interrupted each other, and desperately tried to communicate feelings they had spent their entire lives avoiding. This breathtaking acting showcased the show's ability to make its characters simultaneously hilarious and pathetic.

Their emotional security was the one thing they possessed practically nothing of, despite having everything else imaginable. Jesse Armstrong's writing made their tragedy undeniable by showing how their professional failures were rooted in personal neglect. The ending was so poignant that it likely secured the show's place in history as a masterpiece of modern storytelling.

The show's power lies in its precise understanding of people. It gives excellent lessons about human nature by making viewers feel personally implicated in the characters' decisions. Roman's repulsive bathroom rituals and desperate need for validation mirrored the profound depression hidden behind his cynical facade. This level of psychological detail is rare and impactful.

Advertisement

Similar to the physical comedy in I Love Lucy, where Lucy Ricardo's methods lead to spectacular disasters, Succession shows characters whose ambitions are reasonable but whose execution is tragic. Lucille Ball made Lucy's desperate hunger for attention strangely lovable despite her dishonesty. Similarly, Succession makes its flawed characters deeply relatable, ensuring their disappointments feel recognizable to modern audiences.

The show transforms an ordinary family dynamic into a source of cultural satire and profound tragedy. It explores absurdity and occasional tenderness in a corporate setting. The episode featuring Marge vs. the Monorail in The Simpsons showcases sharp writing, but Succession offers a deeper emotional impact through its portrayal of broken families.

From 1959 to 1964, The Twilight Zone explored fear and morality through ordinary people in extraordinary situations. Succession operates with a similar intensity, using the corporate boardroom as a stage for human frailty. Rod Serling understood that a science-fiction premise did not need elaborate machinery to become unforgettable. Sometimes all it required was a lonely man desperately wanting one more afternoon of happiness.

Deadwood also examined the foundations of civilization and law through a group of criminals and workers who slowly formed a society. Al Swearengen, played by Ian McShane, showed unexpected concern for the town's survival while delivering profane monologues. Succession mirrors this complexity by depicting characters who are neither wholly good nor evil, but complex individuals navigating a harsh environment.

McShane's performance in Deadwood was magnificent, and Kieran Culkin's portrayal of Roman achieved a similar level of acclaim. Al Swearengen could threaten lives and then demonstrate concern for survival. Roman could be selfish, dishonest, and gloriously theatrical, yet his disappointments felt painfully recognizable. Seventy years later, the physical comedy in I Love Lucy remains sharp, just as Succession's dialogue remains unforgettable.

The Sopranos also featured Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini, who attempted to understand a patient whose anxieties involved his mother, marriage, and children. The confrontation between Tony and his mother in Whitecaps was devastating, with years of resentment pouring out. Succession captures this same intensity in its portrayal of the Roy siblings' fractured relationships.

Advertisement

Breaking Bad's Walter White also underwent a frightening transformation where each terrible decision arrived with an explanation that sounded reasonable to him. By the time he finally acknowledged how much he enjoyed the power, the damage was almost impossible to comprehend. Succession refuses to let intelligence excuse cruelty, showing how the Roy siblings use their wealth to ruin everything they touch.

The show's imagination still embarrasses modern productions with larger budgets. It can be terrifying, funny, or cruelly ironic. Each episode offers a distinct moral or philosophical question about power and family. The anthology format of The Twilight Zone allowed for diverse storytelling, while Succession used a serialized narrative to build a comprehensive portrait of American capitalism and familial dysfunction.

Serling's writing remains relevant today, exploring the human condition with clarity. Succession does the same by examining the exhausting business of pretending to be somebody else. It is a pillar of American television history, standing alongside Deadwood, The Sopranos, and The Simpsons as a benchmark for dramatic storytelling.

The show watches a group of opportunists and fugitives becoming a community in Deadwood. Succession watches the Roy siblings fail to become a family despite their immense resources. Nobody becomes a saint in these narratives. They simply begin recognizing that other people's lives are connected to their own, even if it is too late to fix the damage.

This combination of comedy and pathos is unique to the best television. The Simpsons can make Homer an unbelievable idiot, then have him express genuine love for his daughter in a way that destroys the viewer. Succession does the same with Roman, showing his genuine love for his siblings while simultaneously destroying them through neglect and cruelty.

The series remains a benchmark for animated storytelling in The Simpsons, but it also sets a benchmark for live-action drama. It critiques American culture without losing its heart. The show explores the human condition with clarity, ensuring that its legacy will endure for decades to come.

The show's imagination still embarrasses modern productions with a hundred times the resources. It understands that a lonely man wanting happiness is enough to create unforgettable television. Succession proves that ordinary people encountering extraordinary situations is the core of all great drama. The series remains a pillar of American television history.