Even some of the president’s own aides are reportedly taking bets on how much longer he’ll last.

One of Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks is reportedly regretting his career move—and the feeling appears to be mutual. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has been privately telling people he wishes he had never given up his Senate seat, as frustration with the former Oklahoma lawmaker mounts inside the White House, the“He’s telling people he wished he stayed in the Senate,” a person with ties to DHS told the Post, saying they were “surprised to hear it directly from the secretary.

”Mullin, 49, a former plumber, took over at DHS after the tumultuous reign of Kristi Noem, whose penchant for camera-ready appearances in tactical gear during immigration raids earned her the nickname “ICE Barbie. ” “This is complete and total fake news. I love the DHS mission. They should be ashamed of this FALSE story,” he wrote.

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Mullin’s performance has reportedly done little to endear him to White House officials; one said, “I wish he had stayed at his plumbing company. ”“He’s an idiot. Terrible messenger and liberal,” a source close to the White House told the outlet. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but a DHS spokesperson said the suggestion that Mullin has regrets was “absurd and completely FALSE.