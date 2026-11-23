Top holders of President Donald Trump's cryptocurrency meme coin were eligible to go to a Nov. 22, 2026, dinner event that featured the president.

Market sell-off deepens as Trump, Xi, Putin sign historic peace declarationTrump confident he can accomplish 'tremendous' things with Democrats President Donald Trump joins 'Saturday in America' to discuss the recent FBI hack, bipartisanship and his recent trip to China.cryptocurrency meme coin were eligible to attend a Sunday "Gala Dinner" event at the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C.

, which is actually located in Virginia. Businessman Kevin O'Leary of "Shark Tank" fame, boxing icon Floyd Mayweather and former NBA player Tristan Thompson were also slated to be featured at the event, according to "An Evening of Legends with President Donald J. Trump. Plus a private VIP meet & greet with Floyd Mayweather, Kevin O’Leary and Tristan Thompson," the page states, noting in parentheses, " "Only the Top 185 will Join the Legends at the Gala Dinner," the webpage stated.

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"For the Top 29 qualifying VIPs, YOU ARE INVITED to a VIP reception with your favorite President and one of the Legends. "Trump was slated to be the featured speaker, according to the event description page, which also noted that mentalist Lior Suchard would be at the event. "My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING!

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Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW," then-President-elect Donald Trump said in a Jan. 2025 social media"The only thing Trump cares about is making money and enriching himself. His meme coin is a con. It’s corrupt.

And it doesn’t serve you," the lawmaker In a statement provided to Fox News Digital on Monday, Republican National Committee national press secretary Natalie Baldassarre declared, "Democrats' sudden concern about corruption and affordability would be more convincing if their party hadn't spent decades trying to lock Republicans up, padding their pockets with taxpayer dollars, and pushing for socialist policies that will rob Americans blind. " White House