Treasury Department official Sam Corcos has been caught vibe coding his own video game while the department deals with an alarming hack.

We’re all guilty of procrastinating. But not all of us are in charge of running the treasury of the wealthiest nation in the world.

As the Treasury Department scrambled to address a major hack on its internal services, its chief information officer, Sam Corcos, was preoccupied with a little sidequest: vibe coding his own video game,Corcos, a cofounder of a health tech startup called Levels, was first brought on as a DOGE hire near the start of Trump’s second term and has been spearheading the deployment of AI across the government ever since. He apparently loves using AI in his free time, too.

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On GitHub, Corcos has been using Anthropic’s Claude AI to push regular updates to a project he calls “Legatum,” a clone of the iconic “Civilization” strategy games. And we do mean regular. On Tuesday the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network , which handles sensitive information and reports about serious financial crimes, disclosed that it was dealing with a “cybersecurity incident” that led to “unauthorized access to a limited subset of its systems.