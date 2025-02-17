Top Travel Destinations for People in Their 50s

This article explores various travel destinations that are particularly appealing to individuals in their 50s, highlighting their unique features, activities, and experiences. From adventurous hikes to relaxing getaways, the destinations cater to diverse interests and preferences, offering something for everyone.

Climbing Kilimanjaro is extremely difficult for senior citizens, but most people in their 50s can still summit Africa’s tallest peak if they spend a few months getting in shape ahead of time and take the one-week itinerary. He added that many 50-somethings have saved enough money to enjoy the expensive but once-in-a-lifetime experience of a Serengeti safari. Cappadocia, Turkey Cappadocia is nothing short of magical, said travel writer.

Located in central Turkey, it’s famous for its unique 'fairy chimneys' — towering, cone-shaped rock formations and Bronze Age homes carved into valley walls by cave dwellers and later used as refuges by early Christians seeking to avoid persecution. In her opinion, the best way to experience this surreal landscape is by taking a sunrise hot air balloon ride. For those afraid of heights, it is just as enchanting to watch the balloons from the rooftop viewing terrace of one of the cave hotels, Morrow added. One region in Italy that I think is perfect for 50-somethings is Piedmont, in the country’s northwest, said travel writer. While the capital city of Turin is a lovely place to visit for a few days, he recommends spending more time exploring. From the glistening peaks of the Italian Alps to the gentle hills of Monferrato and the spa towns of Lago Maggiore, there’s so much to experience in this diverse region. Home of the Barolo, Piedmont also has a tantalizing array of exquisite wines and some of the best cuisine in the country. You won’t find the crowds of Rome, Venice or Tuscany here, so if you’re looking to avoid the masses and immerse yourself in art, culture, history and nature, head to Piedmont. San Miguel de Allende is the perfect travel destination in your 50s — especially for women looking to experience a vibrant, culturally rich, and visually stunning place that feels both welcoming and inspiring, said travel writer. She praised the city’s perfect balance of adventure and comfort, mild climate, thriving arts scene, welcoming community, relaxing hot springs and vibrant Día de Muertos celebrations. The culinary scene in San Miguel is exceptional, offering everything from authentic Mexican street food to gourmet international cuisine. When the sun goes down, San Miguel comes alive with live music, bars, and rooftop lounges that create an incredible evening atmosphere. Whether you love intimate jazz clubs, lively cantinas or elegant cocktail bars, there’s always something happening. The Adelaide Hills is a perfect getaway for over-50s looking for a scenic and relaxing road trip from Adelaide, said Lisa Bundesen, creator of. Just a 30-minute drive from the city, the rolling hills, charming towns and award-winning wineries make it a must-visit destination. In addition to enjoying the region’s world-renowned white wine, she recommended stopping in Hahndorf, Australia’s oldest German settlement, to stroll the charming streets, shop and enjoy the local food — especially the famous chocolates. Indulge in local delights while soaking in the fresh country air and stunning views. With so much to see, taste and explore, the Adelaide Hills is a dream destination for a relaxing and indulgent escape. If you enjoy wave watching and beach combing, head to the Oregon coast, said travel writer. Oregon coast hotels have built a business around storm watching. Oregon’s beaches are less crowded than parts of the California coast. She recommended Surfsand Resort in Cannon Beach, which was recently remodeled and is a prime destination for multigenerational trips and dog-friendly coastal escapes. This paradise island nation in the Indian Ocean boasts turquoise lagoons and blinding white beaches, bustling towns, colorful markets and a mountainous interior that begs to be explored, said travel writer. It’s an island where I can take my time to enjoy the local culture, the glorious sunsets (with a cocktail in hand) and the mesmerizing lagoons. As for accommodations, Mauritius has luxury resorts, charming beachside bed and breakfasts and everything in between, he added. At 55, I’m all about active travel — getting out there to hike, bike and explore while I still can, said travel blogger. If you’re in your 50s and looking for an adventure that’s off the beaten path but rich in culture and connection, Japan’s Michinoku Coastal Trail is a must. Stretching 622 miles along the rugged, scenic coast of the Tohoku region, this long-distance hiking trail is more than just a walk — it’s a journey through resilience and renewal. Although the area was devastated by the 2011 earthquake, she noted that the local communities have rebuilt their homes with incredible strength. It’s not uncommon to meet people eager to share their stories and showcase the beautiful landscape. The best part? You don’t have to hike all 622 miles. Opt for a week-long section and enjoy the highlights at your own pace, Ott added.





