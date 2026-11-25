A detailed evaluation of high-performance premium crossovers that balance versatility, luxury, and athletic driving dynamics, highlighting models like the Audi Q5, BMW X3 M50, and Mercedes-AMG GLE with their respective engine specs, suspension technologies, and as-tested pricing.

The vehicles assembled here are not the starring members of their makers’ lineups. They aren’t built for lapping racetracks, crossing the Rubicon Trail, or carrying a crew of seven.

Instead,, as their compound-modifier designation suggests, play multiple roles. As premium-brand offerings, there’s an expectation of luxury. As four-door utilities, they must accommodate passengers and cargo. And as the more sporting examples of their ilk, they should exhibit a degree of athleticism.

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Living at the intersection of a variety of vehicle types, they need to demonstrate versatility and range, rather than excel with a singular ability. We could have made a wider casting call for this production, but to ensure that the chosen crossovers weren’t forgettable, we opted for the more muscular variants, the ones with a more potent optional engine.

That dramatically narrowed the field of candidates.is the model that fit our bill, with its 362-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6, seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, and sport-tuned adaptive air-spring suspension. The Prestige package and Black Optic package were the chief items pushing this crossover’s $66,795 base price to $76,370.is a seasoned player in this arena, and the M50 xDrive best met our criteria. The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six has bulked up and boasts 393 horsepower and a robust 428 pound-feet of torque.

It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic, adaptive M suspension, M Sport brakes, and an M Sport rear differential. To the BMW’s $67,850 base price, our test example added a modest load of options, which included the Premium package and the M Sport Professional package . The result was the lowest as-tested price, at $72,050.guise.

It brings an enhanced supercharged and turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that makes 443 horsepower, a nine-speed automatic, AMG Ride Control suspension with adaptive damping, and rear-axle steering. Its $71,350 base price soared to $85,920, inflated by extras that included the Pinnacle trim , the AMG Dynamic Plus package , and the Driver Assistance package . , with multiple 10Best trophies on its mantel, was a natural to include.

It arrives in 3.5T guise, powered by a 375-hp twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 paired with an eight-speed automatic. It surprised us by having the highest base price, at $72,045, but in Prestige Graphite trim, there was little more to add, resulting in an as-tested figure of $73,895. What about the many other hopefuls from Alfa Romeo, Cadillac, Lexus, Lincoln, Land Rover, and Volvo?

Most were screened out due to insufficient horsepower below our 350-pony threshold, while dedicated hybrids and electrics were not invited. Casting is a cruel process. Let’s face it; none of this quartet have movie-star looks. The GV70, though most familiar , is still pleasing to our eyes.

The GLC’s appearance doesn’t break much new ground, but its long hood and rakishly set-back greenhouse give it an aristocratic vibe. The Audi’s fresh sheetmetal somehow seems not so fresh, and also not so interesting; it was the hardest of the four to pick out in traffic.

Then there’s the BMW. Like a celebrity who experiments with creative facial hair or a weird ’do, BMW periodically feels the need to challenge its fans by changing up its look. Unfortunately, that’s where the X3’s design now finds itself. That change-for-change’s-sake mantra reaches full flower in the X3’s interior.

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The operation of the outboard air vents and the placement of their controls are just annoying, as are the haptic door-lock buttons.

“What the hell is going on with the door panels? ” asked associate news editor Jack Fitzgerald. The design aims to be more futuristic than luxurious, but BMW’s vision of tomorrow is somewhat dystopian.

“There’s nothing I like about these design choices,” said managing testing editor David Beard, “not one thing. ” Screens and lighting set the scene, the better to distract you from the cheap-looking materials. After dark, though, the offending bits recede, and the glowing mood lighting enhances the atmosphere. Space is not an issue.

The back seat comfortably accommodates two, but the shape of the seatback makes it uncomfortable for three . Up front, some of us found the driver’s seat to be narrow, but it’s highly effective at holding you in place during cornering. Look at the SQ5’s dash, and it’s more like an assemblage of screens than a coherent design—the tacked-on passenger’s display is part of the Prestige package.

Our car’s red seats and suede door panels were enlivening elements, but the patterned black plastic trim would look downmarket even in an A3. The driver’s chair was deemed good for a variety of body types, and the adjustable-height center armrest ups the comfort quotient. The SQ5 was also one of two vehicles in this test with seat massagers .

Its back seat, though, was the hardest to access and the least comfortable once you fold yourself into place—a consequence of the SQ5’s shortest-in-test wheelbase. The GLC53’s cabin looks richer than its German compatriots’, and this is one Mercedes model whose big screen isn’t larger than life. Whereas BMW tries pointlessly to reinvent the air vent, Mercedes shows what a quality execution looks like. This AMG steering wheel still has annoying touch-swipe pads, though.

We also noticed that the bloated center console impinges on the driver’s kneeroom, and the inductive charging pad buried deep within made the Mercedes the car in which you’re most likely to leave your phone . Finally, the GLC’s set-back cabin results in a smaller cargo hold than others here. The GV70’s interior is the most glam, even more so than the Mercedes’s.

“Easily the nicest,” Beard said. “You notice it from the moment you sit down. ” Partial credit goes to the nonboring color scheme—blue with splashes of bright red—but don’t discount the glossy carbon-fiber-weave trim, the bright stainless-steel finishes, the ovoid shapes, and the quality-feeling switchgear. We love the rotary controller for the infotainment, which feels like quality.

Unfortunately, it also feels like, and is located just ahead of, the rotary shifter. That quibble aside, the user-friendly GV70 took top marks in ergonomics. The Genesis also boasts comfortable, though firm, front chairs, with bonus points for their extendable under-thigh support. If it’s an action hero you’re seeking, look first to the Mercedes.

It has the strongest résumé, with not just the most horsepower but also the most torque, at 443 pound-feet , just shading the BMW. Though tasked with carrying the greatest mass , the boosted inline-six shrugs that off, and the AMG races to 60 mph in a launch-controlled 3.7 seconds, or in 4.7 seconds from a rolling 5-mph street start. Both of these results are best in test.

So, too, are the quarter-mile time of 12.2 seconds at 113 mph and, thanks to the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package, the top speed of 167 mph, should you have to outrun a hail of bullets from machine-gun-wielding bad guys. All of this was plenty evident from behind the wheel, where the Mercedes felt like it wanted to storm the autobahn. The BMW, with its “fantastic powertrain” , was just a beat behind.

Commendably boasting the lowest curb weight of 4474 pounds, the X3 posted a 60-mph time of 4.0 seconds flat, with a street-start figure of 4.9 seconds, both second best among our foursome, as was its quarter-mile time. Exhaling through quad exhaust outlets, and piping the exhaust note through the audio system, the vocal straight-six sounds great when giving its all.

“The grunt is always right there,” noted Buyer’s Guide associate editor Andrew Wendler, but if you somehow don’t trust the highly responsive transmission to deliver—or you just want a more theatrical experience—you can pull and hold the downshift paddle to trigger a 10-second Sport Boost mode. It puts the powertrain into its max-sport settings, although it had no measurable effect at the test track. It does call up a cool 10-second countdown graphic in the instrument cluster.

“It reminded me of the Power Rangers activating,” Wendler said. The Audi also has a potent powertrain that’s always ready to break into a run, although it doesn’t sound quite as good as the others when doing so.

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“The 90-degree V-6 doesn’t have much character,” opined Beard. Nevertheless, with 406 pound-feet of torque, the SQ5 scampers to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, or 5.2 seconds from a rolling start. Its seven-speed was the only dual-clutch automatic here and had the expected snappy responses but almost none of the low-speed lurching behavior commonly found in such transmissions.

With the second-smallest stable of ponies at 375, along with a lowest-in-test 391 pound-feet of torque, the Genesis had noticeably less vigor than the Germans. That bore out at the track, where the GV70’s 60-mph time of 5.1 seconds was 0.8 second behind its nearest rival. The GV70 tied the Audi in 30-to-50-mph passing but otherwise brought up the rear in all acceleration tests.

Still, the Genesis is hardly slow, and the V-6 makes the right noises when the virtual tach needle climbs. For the most part, fuel economy represents a bit part for these players, but the BMW’s 28 mpg in our hands bested the rest of the group and shaded the second-place Audi by 4 mpg.

Meanwhile, the Genesis racked up the biggest bar tab, quaffing premium at a rate of 21 mpg. Asked to show their softer side, the Mercedes and the BMW struggle. They remain firm even in the mellowest suspension modes, and any leftover compliance goes away if you switch into Sport. Of the BMW, Fitzgerald said, “The suspension really beats you up on this loop, especially in Sport.

” The X3 suffered noticeable head toss on the more challenging secondary roads. Driven over rumble strips or expansion joints, the SQ5 seemed a shade less solid than the others. We posited that it was the lightest car here; actually, the Audi is second to the BMW but only by 16 pounds. None of the Germans rode as well as the Genesis, which barely acknowledged broken pavement.

Wendler praised it as “serene on the highway. ” Furthering that impression, the GV70 was also the quietest by far, registering just 19 sones at 70 mph. On the handling loop, the flip side for the GV70 was a bit more body lean in aggressive cornering, though that’s a trade-off many owners would be happy to make. Shod with Michelin Primacy Tour A/S tires, the GV70 didn’t have the grip of the other cars.

It also turned in the longest stopping distance, although its firm pedal feel won plaudits, as did the SQ5’s. The Audi hangs on in the corners—like the Mercedes, it wears Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV tires—but the steering doesn’t have much to say.

We didn’t love the BMW’s steering either, but its handling chops are substantial even if its Pirelli P Zero All Season footwear placed it third in skid-pad grip with 0.85 g . With four-wheel steering, the GLC53 turns in eagerly, and we also liked the distinct on-center accuracy.

Furthermore, it turned in the best skid-pad numbers and shortest stopping distance. Coolly capable though it may be, the BMW was hard to warm up to. It hit a lot of marks, and not just at the test track. Its potent powertrain also had the best fuel economy.

The Bimmer had the lowest as-tested price, but the least money bought the least equipment, and no one was a fan of the interior—the design, the materials, or interacting with it. The Audi had no glaring weaknesses—unless you were trying to climb into the back seat—but no scene-stealing moments either. The powertrain and the chassis are undeniably accomplished, but the SQ5 would shine brighter if Audi could recapture some of its design magic, both inside and out.

In this high-strung company, the Genesis was decidedly not the sportiest, but it should be sporty enough for most drivers. It’s easily the most comfortable, arguably the most luxurious, and just so pleasant to interact with. That was enough for second best overall, despite a last-place finish in most performance metrics. The Mercedes ultimately stole the show after acing our track tests.

The GLC53 was engaging and exciting.

“This is a machine doing powerful stuff, and you’re part of it,” Wendler said. While we admired the SUV’s abilities, it was not free of irritants, with road noise, ride quality, and some ergonomic foibles trying our patience. Sharp-eyed accountants might also point out that the as-tested price was much higher than the others, but some $5K of that was costume jewelry such as black leather with red stitching, 21-inch AMG cross-spoke wheels, and the AMG Night package.

All of those options could easily be shed without dimming the GLC53’s star power. And then there’s this truism: Great talent rarely comes cheap.

Brakes, F/R: 14.7-in vented disc/13.6-in vented discTop Gear, 30–50 mph: 2.9 secOptions: Pinnacle trim, $3900; 21-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels, $2850; AMG Dynamic Plus package, $2000; Driver Assistance package, $1950; black leather with red stitching, $1620; Starling Blue Metallic paint, $750; AMG Night package, $750; ventilated front seats, $450; Advanced USB package, $300Joe Lorio has been obsessed with cars since his Matchbox days, and he got his first subscription to Car and Driver at age 11. Joe started his career at Automobile Magazine under David E. Davis Jr., and his work has also appeared on websites including Amazon Autos, Autoblog, AutoTrader, Hagerty, Hemmings, KBB, and TrueCar.