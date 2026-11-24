Discover the best Thanksgiving movies to watch with family including Flubber What Cooking and Jumanji for heartwarming holiday entertainment.

The Thanksgiving holiday offers a prime opportunity to slow down reflect on gratitude and connect with both blood relatives and chosen family. Families across the nation gather to share traditional meals featuring moist turkey mashed potatoes and dinner rolls before settling in for extended periods of television and film. This seasonal break from work provides the perfect backdrop for enjoying comedies and family-friendly movies that celebrate the spirit of the season.

Classic Comedies And Family Entertainments

Millennials fondly remember Robin Williams delivering a bonkers performance as Medfield College professor Philip Brainard in the sci-fi comedy Flubber. Directed by Les Mayfield the film follows Brainard as he develops a new energy source that results in a sentient green goo escaping into the neighborhood. Williams must recapture the goo prove its value to the college board and rescue his fiancé Sara Jean Reynolds played by Marcia Gay Harden from his arch-nemesis.

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The film is characterized by slapstick gags and raucous humor serving as a family-friendly gem that has perhaps not received its proper due. Williams always dove headfirst into his roles bringing knockout performances to the screen. As Brainard he manages to find a tremendous heart pounding at the center of the movie's themes regarding love and thankfulness making it a standout choice for the holiday.

The Grumpy Old Men And Holiday Traditions

Donald Petrie's Grumpy Old Men offers decidedly different content geared toward older audiences with witty and sometimes vulgar humor rather than child-friendly themes. The story centers on Max played by Walter Matthau and John played by Jack Lemmon who have hated each other since 1938. Despite their long history of holding grudges and seeking payback they have learned to cherish their friendship over the decades.

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When health issues arise it becomes clear that they care deeply about one another beneath the comedic exterior. The film contains powerful messages about living every day like one's last and bracing for the future. Matthau and Lemmon expertly capture the humor and heart of the situation offering performances that resonate with viewers navigating the complexities of long-term relationships and letting go of past grievances.

Diverse Perspectives On Thanksgiving

Director Gurinder Chadha takes cues from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation but transforms the concept into a tasty Thanksgiving treat with the film What Cooking. A family gathers for a tremendous feast but encounters plenty of hijinks from various oddball relatives that rival the chaos of the Griswold family. The cast is star-studded featuring Kyra Sedgwick Julianna Margulies and Alfre Woodard in an ensemble piece celebrating dysfunctional families.

The film shines a spotlight on different kinds of families and relationships highlighting that it is not only about blood relatives. A chosen family comes into view as well showing how to find even the smallest things for which to be thankful. This narrative approach provides a broader perspective on gratitude and connection during the holiday season.

Nostalgic And Macabre Holiday Fun

Addams Family Values directed by Barry Sonnenfeld serves as a sequel to the 1991 film The Addams Family but can be viewed independently. The movie supplies macabre yet good-natured humor including an epic scene where Wednesday played by Christina Ricci lights the set of a camp play on fire. Joan Cusack joins the cast as Debbie Jellinsky Fester's new gold-digging wife adding to the comedic tension.

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In true Addams Family fashion the film normalizes the strange with smartly written dialogue and funny bone-tickling physicality. It stands as a guaranteed laugh fest for fans of the franchise. Meanwhile A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving remains a cherished tradition for many families decades after its release. It delivers both humor and thoughtfulness through a melodramatic story about Charlie Brown throwing a feast despite inevitable shenanigans.

Enduring Adventure And Gratitude

Robin Williams also starred as Alan Parrish in Joe Johnston's Jumanji released in 1995. His turn in the film never gets old providing a thrilling adventure that complements the lighter holiday fare. Charlie Brown Thanksgiving reminds audiences to be thankful for the life they have been given and the people who make it worth living.

Even when Charlie Brown gets exasperated with his friends he loves them and would not trade them for the world. The film highlights finding a silver lining when things go wrong offering a simple yet profound message about gratitude. These selections provide a wide range of options for viewers seeking to enhance their Thanksgiving celebrations with laughter and heart.