The weekly comic market analysis for November 15, 2026, highlights significant aftermarket spikes driven by misprints, executive shakeups, and retailer incentive variants across major publishers.

The comic book aftermarket experienced significant volatility during the week ending Sunday, November 15, 2026, according to CovrPrice sales data. The market leadership was driven by a combination of printing errors, high-profile character debuts, and reactions to major studio executive changes. Collectors actively pursued specific variants and early access editions, causing prices for several titles to spike on the secondary market.

Doctor Strange Misprint Drives Sales

The Challenges Of Doom Doctor Strange #1 Peach Momoko misprint secured the top position on the weekly list. Distributors alerted comic shops that the intended artwork for EMPEROR DOOM #1 was accidentally printed on this issue. Although the publisher recalled the incorrect stock, numerous copies reached the aftermarket before the recall was fully enforced. The highest recorded sale for this misprinted book reached $20.

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Further interest was generated when a streamer identified an unknown character on the backside of the wraparound cover. This detail revealed the first cover appearance of Bat Lad, prompting renewed collector demand. The discovery transformed the issue from a simple error into a significant collectible artifact within the market.

DC Universe Executive Shakeup Impacts Values

DC heat ran through the remainder of the list with multiple titles gaining value following industry leadership changes. James Gunn and Peter Safran were announced to no longer be at the helm of the DCU. Former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham was named as the next leader in the restructuring process.

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Fans reacted to the news with divided opinions but a unified concern regarding the continuity of the DCU. Legion of Super-Heroes Ashcan and Superman Unlimited #1 spiked on the aftermarket as buyers sought remnants of the previous creative direction. The highest tracked sale for Superman Unlimited #1 reached $33. Absolute Flash #1 also saw increased activity, tracking at a high sale of $15.

Image Comics Title Gains Traction

Thought Bubble buzz lifted Penthouse Comics #1 into the top ten rankings. Tula Lotay designed a 1:10 retailer incentive variant that attracted significant attention from collectors. The premiere issue aims to bring back the series with brand new stories added to its anthology format. The variant moved quickly after its release, with the highest tracked sale reaching $25.

Additional Image Comics properties also performed well in the rankings. Criminal maintained its position as a steady mover in the marketplace. The ongoing popularity of the Crime and Horror genres continues to drive consistent sales volume for established Image series.

Halloween Horror Remains a Market Force

Halloween remains a dominant theme in the comic market weeks after the holiday itself passed. The title featured a phenomenal cover by Wayshak that showcased the titular horror character reflected on his signature weapon. The book dropped to the number seven spot but continued to trade at premium prices. The highest recorded sale for this issue reached $50.

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The endurance of horror-themed comics suggests a strong collector base willing to pay for quality artwork and genre staples. The specific visual design by Wayshak contributes to the sustained aftermarket value of the title.

Retailer Incentive Variants Drive Premium Prices

My Little Pony dropped an absolute killer cover created by Jennifer Meyer for its 1:50 retailer incentive. The beautifully depicted cover is reminiscent of a highly detailed tarot card. The artwork unites fans across different demographics, driving the highest tracked sale to $126. This price point highlights the significant value placed on high-quality variant covers.

Fantastic Four benefited from the approaching debut of related media. The book is known as Marvel's first ever venture into the landscape or widescreen format. It features a Tattooz sheet that adds to its collectibility. The highest tracked sale for this issue reached $24. Creature Corps also generated hype with a launch date of December 2nd. The book will debut alongside a collectible trading card game. The ashcan edition tracked at a high sale of $28.