Nashville won the Supporter’s Shield this season while establishing MLS records with 77 points 23 home wins and fewest losses in a season (three).

at the Cincinnati Zoo that died recently, and then completed a stunning two-game sweep of top seed Nashville SC with a 1-0 victory in the MLS Cup playoffs on Saturday night.

Samuel Gidi, who was subbed on to replace the injured Ender Echenique in the 88th minute, scored on his first touch of the game off a cross by Evander less than one minute later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“An incredible ball by Evander, and just the eruption of the crowd, that was a special moment,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “Credit to the guys for the way they played the game and the series to have us moving on. ”FC Cincinnati fans raise a banner honoring Fiona the hippopotamus before their 1-0 MLS playoff upset win over Nashville SC on Nov. 28, 2026, in Cincinnati.