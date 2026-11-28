The Nittany Lions rally from a 16-point deficit for their first power-conference win of the season.

Penn State Nittany Lions basketball player Ivan Juric goes up for a layup vs. the Pitt Panthers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect After a disappointing loss to Memphis, Penn State men’s basketball players made a promise.

They told each other they wouldn’t leave the Bahamas with an 0-2 record in their Battle 4 Atlantis bracket. The Nittany Lions’ chances of carrying out that promise looked bleak at the start of the second half of their third-place game against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs led 50-34 with 13:44 left in the game, but Penn State stormed back for a 68-63 victory inside Imperial Arena on Friday.

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With the win, the Nittany Lions picked up their first power-conference victory of the season. Had they lost, the Nittany Lions wouldn’t have had another chance to do that before. This was Penn State coach Mike Rhoades’ first win over a non-conference high-major team since Nov. 15, 2024, when his team defeated Virginia Tech.