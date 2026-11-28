Top Takeaways From Penn State Basketball's Comeback Win Over Mississippi State
The Nittany Lions rally from a 16-point deficit for their first power-conference win of the season.
Penn State Nittany Lions basketball player Ivan Juric goes up for a layup vs. the Pitt Panthers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect After a disappointing loss to Memphis, Penn State men’s basketball players made a promise.
They told each other they wouldn’t leave the Bahamas with an 0-2 record in their Battle 4 Atlantis bracket. The Nittany Lions’ chances of carrying out that promise looked bleak at the start of the second half of their third-place game against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs led 50-34 with 13:44 left in the game, but Penn State stormed back for a 68-63 victory inside Imperial Arena on Friday.
With the win, the Nittany Lions picked up their first power-conference victory of the season. Had they lost, the Nittany Lions wouldn’t have had another chance to do that before. This was Penn State coach Mike Rhoades’ first win over a non-conference high-major team since Nov. 15, 2024, when his team defeated Virginia Tech.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at SInow
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News