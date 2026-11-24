The Bengals fall to 7-3 on the season.

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws the ball during the third quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Bengals led for most of the night, but an inconsistent night on offense and 6-straight scoring drives by the Commanders allowed Washington to pull off a 22-20 upset on Monday Night Football. The Bengals had a chance to win the game in the final 2:26, but their drive stalled in Commanders territory.

Also read Costly late-game decision dooms No. 17 Boise State in shocking loss to San Diego State

After Joe Burrow found Mike Gesicki for a 32-yard gain, the Bengals went backwards on the next three plays. McPherson made a 56-yard field goal that gave the Bengals the lead, but there was still 46 seconds left for Jayden Daniels and the Commanders to get the win. Daniels led the Commanders on the game-winning scoring drive, getting downfield with ease in the closing seconds. He completed two passes to rookie receiver Antonio Williams.

The first went for 22 yards and the second went for 42 yards. Drew Stevens kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired to secure the win. The Bengals fall to 7-3 on the season. Their winning streak ends at 5 games.

Advertisement

Here are our postgame takeaways:Joe Burrow completed 28-of-40 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns. He started slow, got hot and then cooled off in the second half. Burrow took a bad sack late in the game, but McPherson made up for it by drilling a 56-yard field goal.

The Bengals offense scored on three-straight possessions in the second and third quarters to take control of the game, but punted twice in the second half to allow Washington to take a 19-17 lead with 2:26 remaining. Burrow entered Monday night having scored four or more touchdowns in each of his past five games. That streak was snapped. The Bengals' defense started out hot, forcing four-straight punts to start the game.

That changed late in the second quarter when Jayden Daniels ran for 10 yards on a 3rd-and-9 with 90 seconds left in the first half. The Commanders went on to score a touchdown in what was their first of 6-straight scoring drives for Washington. The Bengals forced the Commanders to settle for field goals, but Daniels had no problem moving the ball up-and-down the field in the second half.

Washington scored on all five of their second half possessions, including the final drive of the game. Burrow and the Bengals' offense started slow. Burrow completed just five of his first nine passes for 38 yards. Cincinnati punted on their first two possessions and failed to convert on 4th-and-1 on their third drive of the game.

Advertisement

Boye Mafe was dominant for most of the night, especially in the first half. Mafe finished with three first half sacks. He finished with four tackles and three quarterback hits. Mafe has 9.5 sacks on the season, which is already his career-high in a season.

He didn't get a sack in the second half, but was ultra productive for most of the night. JAMES RAPIEN James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host First Word With James Rapien, a daily morning show dedicated to Cincinnati sports and the co-founder of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle.