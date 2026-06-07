The text provides information on various weather conditions, road closures, and news events in Arizona.

from SAT 9:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ, Central Deserts from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country , Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim , Western Mogollon Rim , Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau , Coconino Plateau , Yavapai County Mountains from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley , Black Mesa Area , Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim , Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau , Grand Canyon Country , Coconino Plateau , Eastern Mogollon Rim , Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains , White Mountains from MON 11:00 AM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley , Black Mesa Area , Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 From a violent crash that stemmed from a road rage shooting and high-speed police chase in Avondale, to multiple hurt in a Phoenix shootout following an argument, here are tonight's top stories on fox10phoenix on Saturday, June 6.

2 men shot following 'transaction' with unknown suspects in West Phoenix 4 young men shot after alleged argument leads to shootout in Phoeni





FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arizona Weather Road Closures News Events Phoenix Road Rage Shooting High-Speed Police Chase Shooting Argument West Phoenix Phoenix Yuma/Martinez Lake And Vicinity/Lower Colorado Central Deserts Little Colorado River Valley In Navajo County Grand Canyon Country Little Colorado River Valley In Apache County Marble And Glen Canyons Eastern Mogollon Rim Western Mogollon Rim Little Colorado River Valley In Coconino Count Kaibab Plateau Coconino Plateau Yavapai County Mountains White Mountains Northeast Plateaus And Mesas Hwy 264 Northward Chuska Mountains And Defiance Plateau Chinle Valley Black Mesa Area Northeast Plateaus And Mesas South Of Hwy 264

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Multiple News StoriesHezbollah rejects latest ceasefire agreement, Israeli strikes kill 4 in Lebanon. Also, prosecutors lose appeal in Arizona's fake elector case, Supreme Court sides with Trump administration on federal regulation of telecom companies, and more.

Read more »

Karmelo Anthony Trial, Migrant Boat Interception, and Other Top News StoriesKarmelo Anthony's trial has sparked a racially charged case, with dueling crowds turning the courthouse into a shouting match. Meanwhile, a joint operation between the US Coast Guard and Turks and Caicos Islands authorities intercepted an overcrowded migrant boat in distress, carrying 240 people. In other news, a New Jersey man accused of killing his wife with a barbell allegedly confessed in messages to relatives, and a prominent realtor and her daughters were found dead in an affluent Miami suburb.

Read more »

Multiple News Stories: Hezbollah Rejects Ceasefire Agreement, Prosecutors Lose Appeal, and MoreA collection of news stories from around the world, including Hezbollah's rejection of the latest ceasefire agreement, prosecutors losing an appeal in the case of Arizona's fake electors, and more.

Read more »

Arizona Top Stories: Assault Charges, Death Investigations, and Train BurglaryA roundup of major incidents in Arizona, including an autism center assault, a suspicious death at a care facility, a crucifixion-style homicide, and a $500K train burglary.

Read more »