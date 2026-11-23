With Tarik Skubal off the market, the focus shift on potentially four available frontline starters over the next week.

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta reacts while walking to the dugout during the third inning in game three of the 2026 World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field.

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, the top starting pitcher is out of the market. With just more than a week left, there will be urgency for teams to try to sign the top starters before the impending lockout causes a transaction freeze. Skubal's free agency is a unique situation compared to the other starters on the market. His $450 million deal won't affect the next tier of pitchers waiting to find new contracts.

Also read Tarik Skubal May Force the Dodgers to Rethink Their Rules of Free Agency

But the impact it does have is that teams that have allocated funds to pursue Skubal may look to the next tier of free agents to solve their rotation issues. Sep 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb throws a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Oracle Park.

Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The pitchers to watch next in free agency are Freddy Peralta, Michael King, and Trevor Rogers. All three pitchers should have no shortage of suitors on the open market. With Skubal out of the way, that means the bidding for these three pitchers may now begin.

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All three pitchers are projected to receive contracts in the $24-25 million per season, according toRHP Freddy Peralta: four years, $96 million Another pitcher who could join this market is Giants ace Logan Webb. San Francisco could cash in on a pitcher-needy market and land an impact return that helps accelerate a rebuild. Webb has two years left on his current deal that will pay him a total of $47 million.

Teams could view Webb as a cheaper alternative, although the cost will come in young talent rather than more years and dollars. The Cubs, White Sox, Rays, Mets, Padres, and Braves were linked to Peralta. Presumably, those six teams are also monitoring King, Rogers, and Webb's situations. The Dodgers should join this market after losing out on Skubal, and the Mets can't be counted out either.

There is a short window to get these deals done. The Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on December 1, meaning there are only nine days left to sign players. With that looming deadline, there is a ton of urgency for teams to get their starting pitching needs taken care of. Especially if a protracted lockout results in months before they can add to their roster.

Michael McDermott has covered MLB since the 2016 season. He previously covered the Arizona Diamondbacks for On SI and the Arizona Fall League as credentialed media during the 2022-2025 seasons. Past stops include AZ Snake Pit, Burn City Sports, and FanSided.