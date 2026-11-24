Explore five definitive Spider-Man comic storylines, from Neogenic Nightmare to Sins of the Father, that could reshape the MCU's superhero narratives and character dynamics.

ComicBook.com has identified several spectacular Spider-Man comic book storylines that could significantly enrich the Marvel Cinematic Universe if adapted for the screen. While the MCU has already explored various multiversal concepts, there are specific narratives that offer unique opportunities to expand the franchise beyond current boundaries. These selected arcs provide fresh dynamics for established characters and introduce villains that have not yet received proper live-action treatment. The potential for these adaptations lies in their ability to challenge the heroes in ways that align with the MCU's growing complexity.

Multiverse Team-Up and Spider-Carnage

The closing arc of the nineties animated series, titled Neogenic Nightmare, presents a compelling template for a future multiverse crossover event. This storyline features the main Spider-Man partnering with several variations from the multiverse, including Madame Web and The Beyonder. Such a narrative would allow Tom Holland's Spider-Man to reunite with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield while introducing brand-new variants. This structure mirrors the premise of recent multiverse films but adds unique characters like Madame Web, whose MCU version could debut following the theatrical failure of the Sony movie.

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A central conflict in this arc involves the Spider-Men uniting to defeat a Spider-Carnage variant, a villain who would be visually spectacular on the big screen. Watching a Peter Parker struggle against a symbiote that is distinct from Venom offers a refreshing take on the character's traditional rogues gallery. This scenario provides a fresh challenge that tests the hero's abilities in a new context, moving beyond the well-worn Venom rivalry. The visual potential of a symbiote that is neither Venom nor Carnage offers a unique design opportunity for the franchise.

Street-Level Dynamics with Daredevil

The combination of Spider-Man and Daredevil creates a compelling dynamic that makes narrative sense for street-level storytelling in New York. The two heroes possess contrasting personalities, with Spidey being lighthearted and quippy while Daredevil remains serious and stoic. The Man Without Fear episodes of the animated series played into this dynamic while introducing major antagonist Kingpin. Vincent D'Onofrio's performance as Kingpin in the MCU has established him as a figure audiences desire to see more of in future conflicts.

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In this specific storyline, Kingpin's son frames Peter Parker for treason, a plot device the MCU could adapt by placing Kingpin directly behind the scheme. Matt Murdock becomes Peter's lawyer, which places them on the same team both in and out of their superhero identities. This legal and heroic alliance creates dramatic tension that explores the boundaries of their friendship. Although the show included a twist where J. Jonah Jameson paid Murdock to defend Peter, such a twist is unlikely in an MCU adaptation due to existing character relationships.

Black Cat Origin and Romance Drama

Despite numerous Spider-Man movie iterations, the character Black Cat has not yet appeared in the MCU, leaving a gap in the franchise's romantic landscape. The closest appearance was Felicity Jones as Felicia Hardy in a small role that never developed further, making her introduction feel vital now. Bringing Hardy to life would feel fresh, especially if the franchise is considering moving past the established Peter and MJ relationship. This shift would open new narrative avenues for Peter Parker's emotional life and character development.

The Partners in Danger arc showcases Hardy's origin story and depicts her working with Peter despite being an antagonist. This dynamic allows Peter to grapple with being pulled between MJ and Felicia, creating an intriguing romantic triangle. It also explores Peter dealing with the reality that Felicia is a criminal at heart, adding moral complexity to their interactions. This storyline offers a different kind of drama that challenges Peter's traditional hero narrative without relying on familiar tropes.

Mary Jane Clone and Multiverse Heartbreak

One of the most dramatic reveals in Spider-Man history is the revelation that Mary Jane was a clone, a twist that could deeply impact MCU storytelling. In the comics, the character was written off and returned to Peter's shock and happiness after he married the cloned version. Their honeymoon was interrupted by MJ's ex-boyfriend, Morrie Bench, a villain who would be cool to see in live-action. This narrative element aligns with the MCU's ongoing multiverse themes and offers another layer of heartbreak for Peter Parker.

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The story ultimately led to Peter discovering that the Mary Jane he married was a clone while the real MJ was lost in the multiverse. This plot point fits seamlessly into the MCU's exploration of reality-bending concepts and emotional stakes. The famous scene where the cloned MJ evaporates means Peter loses her once again, a moment that would resonate deeply with fans of Tom Holland and Zendaya. This adaptation would mark a significant emotional beat for the character, reinforcing the tragedy that is a staple of his life.

Venom and Carnage Team-Up

While Venom has been featured extensively, the MCU has not yet fully explored the threat of Carnage through a Spider-Man lens. The Sins of the Father arc presents an ideal scenario where the danger Carnage poses forces Spider-Man and Venom to team up. This premise is an easy sell for the MCU given Venom's existing popularity and the appeal of seeing their relationship from a different perspective. It allows for a unique partnership that highlights both heroes' strengths and vulnerabilities.

This storyline also brings together a wide array of characters, including Doctor Strange, Mordo, Dormammu, Iron Man, and War Machine. While the MCU cannot replicate every element, it can use the arc to reunite Spider-Man with Doctor Strange and revisit the abandoned Mordo storyline. This approach gives the franchise a chance to refresh the Venom and Carnage dynamic while utilizing existing MCU assets. The integration of these elements offers a rich tapestry for a potential blockbuster event that satisfies long-time comic fans and casual viewers alike.