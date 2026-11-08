It turns out Americans are paying top dollar to show their fan appreciation.

$8.5 billion year in worldwide sales, and some American cities are far bigger fans of subscription content than others, according to new industry data.report, forecasting that total spending on the platform will reach a staggering record of $8.561 billion by the end of the year.from the 7.6% growth logged in 2025.

Fans are projected to fork over an extra $796 million in fiscal year 2026, building on a $549 million bump recorded the year prior. To pinpoint where the money is coming from, OnlyGuider examined per capita spending metrics across nations and metropolitan regions globally, calculating the average outlay pertook the top spot in the U.S., generating an eye-popping $1,091,381 spent for every 10,000 adult residents. The Georgia capital’s contribution grew 5.8% compared to its 2025 totals.

Also read Lamar Odom Earns Over $50,000 in First Week on OnlyFans

Atlanta residents spent the most on OnlyFans in 2025, with nearly $26.2 million and the highest per‑capita spending among U.S. cities. Florida emerged as another heavy-hitting hub for creator subscriptions, filling in the top-three. Orlando took second place with $940,796 spent per 10,000 adults, followed Rounding out the global top five were Seattle and Minneapolis , highlighting the raunchy spenders across the Pacific Northwest and the Midwest. The results show American consumers are leading the charge.

Advertisement

U.S. municipalities completely dominate the global rankings, sweeping all top eight spots for per capita expenditure. On a state-by-state basis, North Dakota and Nevada claim the highest per capita expenditures across all 50 states. Since ‘23, the nation has spent a staggering $13.848 billion on the NSWF site, with New York residents contributing a total of $850.8 million towards the lump payout.

Investigators for OnlyGuider determined that Gothamites are spending $115 million solely on direct messages and personalized requests from content creators.creators globally and despite high-profile creators earning millions, the average OnlyFans creator earns $131/month, after the platform takes a 20% fee.