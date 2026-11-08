Top Southern California High School Football Performances

Analysis of standout rushing, passing, and defensive stats from key Southern California high school football games featuring top performers.

The Southern California high school football landscape showcases elite individual talent across multiple positions. Recent game performances highlight quarterbacks, running backs, and defensive standouts delivering record-breaking statistics. These metrics provide a clear view of team dynamics and player capabilities in competitive league play.

Elite Quarterback Passing Stats

Raphael Graham of Cathedral delivered a massive offensive output by passing for 334 yards and three touchdowns while also running for 149 yards and one touchdown in a loss to Chaparral. Magnus Merriman from Viewpoint passed for 258 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Newbury Park. Ryan Rakowski of Palos Verdes completed 11 of 14 passes for 248 yards and one touchdown before completing 24 of 30 passes for 409 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Los Altos. Shawn Sanders of Paracelete passed for 331 yards and four touchdowns while running for 101 yards and one touchdown in a win over Summit. Alijah Royster of Oxnard Pacifica passed for 308 yards and six touchdowns in a win over South Gate. Another unnamed quarterback passed for 228 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Vista del Lago. Zion Anderson of Long Beach Poly also posted significant passing numbers in competitive league action. These statistics demonstrate high-volume aerial attacks capable of shifting game momentum quickly.

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Dominant Rushing Performances

Ayden Bias of Bishop Amat rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Great Oak. The leading rusher in the dataset accumulated 388 yards and six touchdowns in a win over Verdugo Hills. Another running back rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns while passing for 136 yards in a win over Valencia. A third back rushed for 174 yards and one touchdown in a win over Marshall. Ryan Rakowski of Palos Verdes added 85 rushing yards and one touchdown to his passing game in a win over Gardena Serra. Shawn Sanders of Paracelete contributed 101 rushing yards and one touchdown. Zion Anderson of Long Beach Poly and Ceasar Reyes of Garfield also recorded significant rushing totals. These ground game stats indicate strong offensive lines and elusive ball carriers capable of breaking long runs.

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Defensive Impact and Special Teams

Ceasar Reyes of Garfield recorded two interceptions, including a pick six, and rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Taft. He also recorded four sacks in a win over Corona del Mar. Mateo Akerman of Corona del Mar returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown in a win over Gardena Serra. Abel Carreles of South East returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown in a win over Cypress. Kaden Nesen of Oaks Christian and Mateo Akerman of Corona del Mar also contributed defensively. Mateo Akerman made field goals of 35 and 38 yards in a win over Tustin, bringing his season total to 10 of 11 on attempts. Shawn Sanders of Paracelete was five for five on PATs and recorded a 63-yard punt in a win over Summit. These plays highlight critical turnover opportunities and scoring efficiency from special teams units.